Today is Valentine’s Day, and for those of us in love, it’s a good day. Not because of the Hallmark Card holiday, but because having that special person in your life is a wonderful thing.
For me, Kim is that gal. But for those who might not be in any relationship, there may be some solace … that is, if you own a dog.
Dogs, in my opinion, are the only species able to provide unconditional love. As much as we dog owners think we reciprocate, we don’t.
I am fortunate to be able to bring Grover, a 90-pound Labradoodle, to work each day. He is showered with affection daily by most of my co-workers and is very willing to share his love.
Susan Sheets of Junius has a dog named Jack. Her story has me thinking that she just might be a human that comes very close to providing unconditional love back to her pet. The two have gone through quite a journey together.
Jack is a Miniature Doberman Pincher/Rat terrier mix. He is an amazing 16 years old. There seems a good chance a reason for that is because Susan is a nurse who works for the Wayne County Health Department. And, given Jack’s medical history the past five years, he is lucky to have her.
She purchased Jack in 2007, when Susan’s daughter went to a local residence to buy a puppy. While there, Susan thought she might want one too. Though her family had dogs throughout her life, none were actually “hers.”
As the puppies scampered about, one in particular kept following her and then would continually plant itself in front of her. Susan says it was clear Jack picked her rather than the reverse.
All was doggone great for the next 12 years. But in 2018, health issues began to arise for Jack — and Susan’s professional skills came to the forefront.
Jack started going to the bathroom more; she noticed it had a fruity smell, as well as his breath. Testing found that he was diabetic, likely a genetic issue since the dog’s mother and sister also were diabetics.
His blood-sugar tests were very elevated. Jack is now given an insulin shot two times a day — 12 hours apart. His feeding schedule also changed to twice a day around the same time as the shots. The insulin is purchased over the counter, at Walmart. Susan has joined an online canine diabetes group, where owners worldwide communicate.
Months later (still in 2018), Jack developed cataracts that were starting to affect his vision. Susan brought him to Cornell University to be evaluated. He qualified for (an expensive) surgery. For 12 days, Jack enjoyed looking out of the car windows during rides and interacting with his human and animal friends. Unfortunately, an infection led to the removal of his left eye. Susan doesn’t regret the decision to go to Cornell given how wonderful Jack’s demeanor was for those 12 days.
It was not too long later that the right eye developed glaucoma, something that often is associated with diabetes. Jack has now lost the sight in that eye, but regular testing (by Sheets) and medicine keeps the eye pressure healthy.
He later developed a hypothyroid condition which Susan also keeps under control.
It should be noted that Jack is a happy dog and does not show any obvious signs of discomfort for those wondering if he is suffering in any way.
Within the last six months, Jack has now lost his hearing. Often, when something loses a sense or two, the others are heightened. In the case, his sense of smell is keen. Jack knows how to navigate the house pretty well.
Susan knew from the start that a dog is a big commitment, and she has more than earned her stripes. Between managing the daily shots, meds, testings, ointments, eye drops, diet, her schedule and more, she has never wavered in caring and loving her prize canine.
He sleeps in the bed — where a pool noodle is placed under the fitted sheet to prevent him from falling off — before he wakes her up by rustling around to be let outside at 2 a.m. They then hang out together in the living room, where Susan tries to catch a few more zzzz’s before feeding/shot time at 5 a.m.
At age 16, I thought Jack looked pretty darn good. He is not overweight and still has some spunk. I have no doubt that Susan’s nursing background, combined with her love for Jack, is responsible for his longevity.
When the time comes and Jack passes, Susan plans to have him cremated and keep his ashes so that they can still remain close to one another.