I have a list of potential column/story ideas that is compiled the old-fashioned way: By jotting things down. Some of the ideas come from people who have reached out to me by email or phone; I greatly appreciate and encourage that. This week’s column came to me not in my mind. Rather, it drove up to me. Literally.
While I was pumping gas at the only gas station/convenience store in Rushville, a large, long — and I mean very long — bus pulled into the pump adjacent to me. It was immediately obvious that it had been converted into a traveling home.
Victoria Mincer, 35, emerged to pump diesel fuel into the vehicle. Inside the bus were the single mom’s four children, ages 14, 13, 11 and 10.
The story of the bus with the name Wabi-Sabi — it’s on a wooden sign above the front window — is nothing short of amazing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Turns out earlier that day they had closed on the selling of the family home. Mincer has lived in Rushville all her life, noting she and her kids are proud (Marcus Whitman) Wildcats.
When I met them, they were starting what would be, for most people, the journey of a lifetime. It took careful planning and particularly hard work to get to this point.
For many years, Tori, as many call Victoria, had been intrigued by buses, vehicles and the like being converted into homes on wheels, courtesy of watching YouTube and other outlets. She finally made a decision — with full consent and the help of her children — to go for it.
Initially, her online search turned up a bus in Pennsylvania, but Tori held back because one of her kids was dealing with a health issue. By the time she was back “on board,” the first bus was sold. However, she found another that seemed suitable, also in the Keystone State. She bought the 16-year-old behemoth for about $4,000.
That’s when the real work began.
Tori is about 5-foot-4 and can’t weight more than 115 pounds, but her petite size in no way limited her ability to tackle the job ahead. Seats were removed. The bus could no longer be yellow if it was going to be used as a home. They chose white, reflective paint.
The family has been environmentally conscious for a while now. They eat organic food. Tori had used cloth diapers. She even made her own baby food for the children. To offset the diesel engine, they worked hard to lower their carbon footprint. That meant installing two composting toilets, a shower, and kitchen items that work only on solar power.
To make the best use of the space they marked a floor plan with chalk, and taped off the inside later. All of the plumbing and building/renovating was done by Tori, with assistance from her kids. YouTube, again, became a valuable resource for her. In essence, the bus was to become a self-contained recreational vehicle, and there were certain guidelines that had to be followed.
Even though the front school bus lights remain, they are not connected and illegal to use. They are there for aesthetics only.
The bus has an automatic transmission. Several of Tori’s friends are bus drivers, and they gave her some tips and advice on handling it, including always conducting a walk-around before going anywhere.
When asked if she was worried about mechanical issues, Tori responded that her ex-husband, who is supportive of the trip, is a mechanic. The bus is in tiptop shape, but just in case Tori has AAA and another membership for RV travelers.
She and the kids embarked on a test adventure of sorts this summer. She drove the bus to Massachusetts, stopping at Cape Cod, Salem and Plymouth. That was when she realized they were well on their way. She couldn’t believe the interest, excitement and value her kids gained from learning and seeing historic places firsthand.
Why do this during a pandemic? As Tori says — and I agree completely — what better time? Like so many, they have been relegated to their homes. Sports and friends are limited. Much of school is done remotely, with help from parents. Her bus is a self-contained “home” that allows her to safely go where she pleases, including national parks. The bus has WiFi capability that allows for home-schooling. She is hoping the trip will allow her more one-on-one time with her children.
Walmart has a general policy that allows vehicles like hers to park overnight in its lots; the chain even has a website for such travelers. If Tori needs to shop for food, they call Walmart and it is delivered to the parked bus. Bass Pro Shop, Runnings and other stores also allow overnight parking.
How does one afford this? Tori says she has always lived within her means. For example, she buys and sells secondhand clothing and has always looked for other ways to save. She says she has been open and honest with her kids about money and the value of it. She feels they try to make good choices. Combine her fiscal responsibility with proceeds from the house sale, and they were good to go.
The plan is to head south, toward Florida, then west to Arizona and north to Utah. She estimates being on the road a minimum of six months to a maximum of who knows.
The family is excited about the adventure. They often are spontaneous with their adventures, whether it be hikes, beaches or sunsets. The goal is to see the best this country has to offer through an educational experience of a lifetime for the kids — in other words, the opposite end of the spectrum from virtual learning.
They plan to go with the flow, and enjoy the opportunity to linger in one place or quickly move on to another.
Finally, what about that name, Wabi-Sabi? It means a way of living that focuses on finding beauty within the imperfections of life. The phrase is Japanese in origin. Tori is half-Japanese.
“The bus is far from perfect, but we did it, and it is perfect to us,” she concluded.