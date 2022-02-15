Having grown up and lived my whole life in the Northeast, one would think I would have some fondness for winter weather. Nope. Sure, I have done some ice fishing and learned to ski, and I appreciate the beauty of a fresh snowfall, but, in general, after 65 winters, it was time to escape.
As a photojournalist for 30 years, on the worst of the worst winter days — when schools are closed, roads are treacherous and many work remotely from home — I am always out and about, documenting the harsh weather for the newspaper. This year, I decided to take a long break from the chill and head south for an extended vacation. Destination Daytona Beach. I am neither a biker nor a big NASCAR enthusiast; it is just a pleasant beach area about 17 hours away by car.
Having signed up for Medicare, it seemed a good time to reboot, restart, refresh, but certainly NOT retire. I love working for a local newspaper, along with meeting fascinating people as a result of it.
Those who know me would not be surprised to know that just because I am out of the area and “off the clock” doesn’t mean my curiosity about interesting people and the human condition would be contained.
That brings me to this week’s column about Regina Wycoff.
She is another one of those nomadic souls crisscrossing the United States. In her case, it is in a 1951 Chevy pickup truck that was her father’s, handed down to her after he passed away in 2013. Along for the ride are her two Australian cattle dogs. All three sleep in the vehicle anywhere she can find that won’t upset anyone.
When I initially met her, I was walking to a post office and she was parked in an adjacent Daytona Beach vacant lot. Her life of 52 years is intriguing, and the message she is trying to spread on her journey might interest some Times readers.
Regina dropped out of school in Illinois at age 15. She was a welder for a while before making her way to Alaska. There she was employed for a time as one of only a handful of women at the Alaska Department of Transportation, operating heavy equipment. She also spent a few years with the National Park Service at the Denali National Park.
Never married and with no children, she and her boyfriend of 18 years headed to Washington state. While living there, her life took a dramatic turn.
She and her partner were going through a rough period in their relationship. They owned 60 acres, two farmhouses and seven horses, though everything was in his name. In Washington, unlike Alaska and other states, there are no “common law marriages.” She was not entitled to anything legally. So, when her partner kicked her out of the house, it was essentially her first day of being homeless.
In January of 2020, she set out in her pickup on a cross-country journey to fulfill two missions: First, to bring awareness that fact-based reality (i.e. truth) is not fake news, and second, to promote Gen. Jim Mattis for President in 2024. She traveled from Washington state to Texas, then to Detroit before heading to Virginia and, currently, Daytona Beach.
In many ways, Regina is a walking contradiction. On one hand, she has a vehicle draped with American flags and all sorts of hard-to-decipher writing that gives the impression she is a diehard Trump supporter. She isn’t. Though she labels herself a conservative Republican, she has harsh words for the former President. She does not feel there was election fraud or the election was stolen. As such, she labels herself an “anti-propagandist.”
One of the reasons for her attack against fake news claims is because of what history has shown. Nazi Germany is an example of employing political propaganda to take control of news outlets and use them as a weapon of warfare. This psychological warfare can become a military instrument.
Psychological warfare is “the use of propaganda against an enemy through the employment of modern media of mass communications, together with such other operational measures and devices of a military, economic or political nature as may be required to supplement propaganda for the purpose of reaching mass audiences in order to persuade them to accept certain beliefs and ideas.” Regina argues this is exactly what Trump tried to accomplish during his four years in office.
She advocates for a free press; without it, she feels we would be on a road to Communism. Regina says that when Fox News and others spread false information, it isn’t allowing their viewers to make a correct choice based on fact.
She spreads her message at various locations by displaying many of the dozens of poster/signs she has made, like the one in the inset photo, and chats with anyone willingly.
Do people think she’s nuts? “Of course they do,” she says. Part of the reason may be because she tells, in my opinion, many tales of conspiracy theories and that she is an informant for the Department of Defense. When I googled her name I did find out that she was not lying when she told me she had competed in the 1,000-mile Yukon Quest dog sled race.
I asked if she deals with unwanted confrontations, and if she had a weapon (gun) with her on her travels. She said she does come across aggressive folks, and that she is “unarmed and very dangerous.”
Does Gen. Mattis know of her efforts to get him to run for President? She claims word has gotten to him, but, as of now, he has not announced his candidacy.
Regina finds employment along the way, if she can, to help support her travels. She doesn’t solicit donations aggressively, but finds when she holds up one of her handmade signs — the one that says “BE KIND” — many people are just that.