When I’m at home, the television is on constantly. Frankly, probably far too much. It is not as though it is being watched continually; often, it is just background noise.
In the last few years, I’m sure I’m not the only one to notice an abundance of prescription drug commercials being aired. They all seem to have a similar look in their visual presentation.
What I find interesting are the names of these non-generic drugs. They are literally just made up words that you won’t find in any dictionary. Examples: Latuda, Xeljanz, Chantix, Zeposia, Jublia, Farxiga, Eliquis, Pradaxa, Duplixent, Rybelsus, Xiidra, Skyrizi, and Tremfya, to name just a few. It is no surprise that when writing this column the spell checker had them underlined in red.
The naming process is far from simple. Let’s take Xeljanz. When its patent runs out and a generic form of it can be sold, it will go by its chemical name, tofacitinib citrate. Drug makers propose generic names according to their compound’s chemical makeup. The name’s stem (nib) describes its structure, function, and molecular targets.
Popular Science explained the drug tenofovir. It’s used to treat HIV infection. It’s chemical name is ({[(2R)-1-(6-amino-9H-purin-9-yl)propan-2-yl]oxy}methyl)phosphonic acid. The people who developed it decided on tenofovir. Given the stem (vir) describing structure and function, researchers then tack on syllables of their choice for the final name.
But it actually gets more complicated. The Food and Drug Administration says wrongly prescribed drugs are the most common errors in healthcare. That can be life threatening. Generic drug names must meet standards set by the World Health Organization’s International Nonproprietary Names. Pharmaceuticals and brand names must get an OK from the FDA. Keeping all names very different from one another is how to best prevent prescribing/filling a wrong medication.
Drug brand names like Viagra are meant to be representative of the drug in some way. According to a representative from drugmaker Pfizer: “They can range from abstract ideas, tonality, strong sound or gentle sound. It can be imagery. You hear a word and it brings something positive to mind, or a nice association that isn’t a claim.” The word Viagra is supposed to elicit thoughts of vitality and vigor. He says the hope is Lyrica, which is used to treat nerve and muscle pain, calls to mind lyrics or music.
There are other rules in place. The name can’t be promotional, nor make an overt claim as to what it does. Over $3 billion is spent each year on advertising these drugs. Of course, it is easy to forget that name recognition doesn’t correlate with effectiveness of the med for each individual directly.
According to Pfizer, their new drugs will start with a list of about 200 name options and then be pared down to a final one. A team of attorneys will scrutinize the name to make sure it is unique and not similar to a competitors or generic drug. Making the naming process even more difficult: a drug is expected to be globally available, so it’s important to make sure it sounds and reads all right, regardless of the language or dialect. The FDA will review only one proposed name at a time.
Sometimes, drugs have odd letter pairings — like Xeljanz and Skyrizi, it might be chosen simply to make the name look more distinguishable.
A drug brand name can take 2-3 years from start to final approval, including trademark clearance and health authority approval.
All that for a name that, by definition, technically means nothing.