The short answer to the above headline is ... a whole lot.
Think about your family. Maybe two parents work, one cooks dinner, the kids need to be transported to various school activities, homework either helped with or monitored and finally when the kids have gone to bed a bit of relaxation or watch TV a bit or tackle the dishes and laundry. In other words family life can be, needless to say, rather busy.
But you have not heard/seen anything yet until you meet the Freiers.
Dr. Dale Freier Jr. works as an ER doctor at Geneva General Hospital, most often on the 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. shift. His wife Grace also is a doctor, a pediatrician at the Finger Lakes Health location formerly known as Lifecare Medical Associates.
They met at Syracuse University Medical School. Dale grew up on a farm in Seneca Falls; he graduated from Mynderse Academy. Grace is from Flushing, N.Y. in Queens.
Four years ago they relocated back to the area and have established permanent roots at Dale’s family’s farm with four children ages 18, 16, 11 and 9. All attend Finger Lakes Christian School.
What makes this situation unique is what happens after the two doctors sign off from their daily medical responsibilities. The six family members operate their Every Season Farm together. There are enough things to do that it’s like having a second full-time job.
The Freiers don’t look at it that way, though; they look at it as a lifestyle choice.
Their farming philosophy would be similar to farms that would have existed 100 years ago. The family practices sustainable farming, the focus on a grass-based agriculture that promotes soil health that will enrich the quality of the 165-acre farm with each passing season.
Multiple species of animals including cows, hogs, chickens and sheep are raised and sold. There is a heavy focus on heritage breeds, which are farm animals that are raised in order to stop the breed from disappearing rather than to produce the maximum number of animals for the most possible profit.
The best example would be the cow. Traditional milking cows produce a ton of milk and through years of breeding don’t have horns. They live about five years. American Milking Devon cattle on the Freiers’ farm are a rare breed. Historically, the first Devons came to North America in 1623. These cattle are versatile and useful not only as a dairy animal, but also as a beef animal and as draft animal in a yoke. This is why they are often referred to as a “triple purpose” breed. Comparatively, they don’t produce nearly as much milk but they do live some 25 years and have large steer-like horns. Today there are only about 1,500 American Milking Devons in the United States.
The entire Freier family joins forces to make sure the cows are milked twice daily and chickens and other animals cared for. Everyone helps cook, clean and do laundry. Remember, there is still schoolwork to be done too. Two of the kids (Dale III and Josiah) raise steer/working oxen teams. Another (Mark) has a strong interest in the chickens. The youngest, the only girl (Abigail) has yet to find her niche but helps with the cats and lambs on site.
I asked one of the older sons about having so many “chores.” He looks at it as life as he knows it rather than work and finds most of it enjoyable.
They don’t have the distraction of TV other than a television to watch DVDs. No iPhones and they recently got satellite internet after using a hotspot device for some Zoom access. Finger Lakes Christian School, because of its small size, was able to hold a considerable number of in-school classes.
The family has a strong interest in history and they discuss it a lot. In fact 11-year-old Josiah was named after a Freier ancestor from the Civil War. They found and visited his gravesite at Gettysburg.
How did COVID-19 affect this family? Dale says it didn’t make a lick of difference on the farm other than the benefit of spending more time together.
Grace says one thing in particular that is great about their farm life is they eat extremely healthy and very well — often serving the very best cuts of beef, pork, etc. They always have fresh milk and eggs, make their own butter, cheese, ice cream and yogurt.
So what about the doctor side of things? Dale says he looks at it as a calling to help others. Of course, it also helps pay the bills to best sustain a certain style of farming, one that the family feels is the right way to do things.
The name Every Season Farm was chosen from the idea that life and its natural rhythm follow the seasons of the year. There is an anticipation of the upcoming season and all that it brings that allows for enjoyment of each season to be lived to its fullest.
The Freiers seem to be doing just that.
• Etcetera ...Thank you to the many who provided donations for a Stage 4 cancer patient profiled last week. In addition, a representative from the Seneca County Division of Human Services reached out to Christine to tell her they offer indigent burial assistance, a service that many may not be aware of.