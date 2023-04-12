Maggie Klehamer (on left in photo) and Liz Gage, small-town neighbors and longtime friends, are raising their families side by side in the Finger Lakes while co-owning a business. It has become a collaborative dream through shared time, effort and resources, including the land where they live.
Three years ago, the duo acquired a license to grow hemp. Looking back, they see it as a great experience that created a learning curve about owning a business and all that goes with it. It has served them well today, as they have moved forward by replacing hemp with cannabis.
They applied for a license in March 2022 to grow cannabis that would be sold in approved New York state dispensaries. This is a new state endeavor, a revenue generator much like what was done in legalizing the gambling industry through casinos and sports betting.
It should be noted that it currently is illegal for recreational users to cultivate their own plants.
Gage Farms was approved for a license to grow in May 2022, meaning the Yates County outfit was officially in business — with a lot of work ahead.
Liz and Maggie’s husbands are willing, able and very capable workers when needed. The latter’s beau is co-owner of the successful Penn Yan-area brewery, Climbing Bines.
It should be noted that the first 66 dispensaries licensed to sell cannabis happened in December 2022. In the last two weeks, many more have received them; the number is now at 165.
However, there is one minor roadblock for Gage Farms: In the entire state, as of now, only one region has no dispensaries — the Finger Lakes. Remember, this is the only way Gage Farms can sell its product. They can’t do it online or from home.
The reason for the delay in the rollout of the legal cannabis market here? It has been impeded by a court ruling. Licensing was blocked temporarily by a federal judge hearing a legal challenge to the state’s selection process. Variscite NY One (based in Canada) claims that the state’s selection process favors New York residents over those out of state, arguing that it’s a violation of constitutional interstate commerce protections.
The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the state to hand out licenses in Brooklyn, Central New York, the mid-Hudson region, and Western New York, but upheld the block in the Finger Lakes region while the lawsuit continues. As you might expect, it is impossible to determine how long it will linger in the court system.
Fortunately, there are two approved dispensaries where Gage Farms’ product can be purchased, including one in Ithaca. There is another in Schenectady. Soon, dispensaries in the Amsterdam and Saratoga area are scheduled to open.
Currently, Gage Farms produces five strains they grew from seeds purchased legally. Next year, they likely will see that number triple.
The names selected by those who create the strains are always interesting. For example, next year expect to be able to buy Train Wreck, Ice Cream Kush, Mountaintop Mint, The Woah, Planet of the Grapes, and more. In the future, they expect to create their own strains.
As one would expect, security measures are in place with fencing, cameras and dogs that often roam freely around the place.
So what goes into growing pot? Although your average residential vegetable garden requires considerable care, multiply pot growing by many more factors.
First come the seeds, which need to be germinated. Not all are done the same way, depending on the type of seeds you are planting. It is not as simple as putting them in a wet paper towel and waiting. Gage Farms has to consider dormancy, viability, scarification, cold treatment, and pre-soaking. Germinating seeds requires a combination of elements, including warmth, light, oxygen, and moisture. Then, each of the 2,000 small, individual seedlings are planted in 2,000 small fertilized pots. As each plant grows, it ends up outside, in a larger pot. Ultimately, the seedling could become a 6-foot-tall tree. The outside “pot” pots area has a drip irrigation system in place.
Though admittedly I smoke the “herb” at Grateful Dead and Phish shows, truth be told, I am of the age where I grew up during the so-called drug revolution — and “weed” was not really my drug of choice. So all these details I am about to present about the process I found new and fascinating.
Seeds and plants can be male or female. To grow “reefer,” ALL plants must be female. Any males that are discovered are removed immediately (this does not include their husbands-only plants). The best way to prevent this is purchasing only feminized seeds, something relatively new to the industry.
What are the differences? Females usually have white strands, while males have ball-shaped bulbs hanging down. Female cannabis plants unfertilized are imperative, as they produce high level of THC in the buds — so you want to keep the integrity of the plant by preventing any cross-pollination. To grow that all-important bud, there is no way you should have a male plant anywhere close to your female one. If a female plant is pollinated, she won’t grow any more buds, just seeds. That is not to say some plants may be separated and used for seeds. Others female plants are used as clones for later growing.
The females will determine the right time to harvest, usually from September through November. It might be time because of the color of the “hairs” that grow on the plants. They will gather the plants and hang the stalks upside down to dry them out. Later, they will process the product, measure and package it during the fall/winter months, plan for the coming year, and do other administrative work. Samples need to be submitted to independent labs to verify the THC content before anything is sold at a licensed dispensary.
As New York gets used to the idea of legalized cannabis, the state’s Office of Cannabis Management is expected to put in place a variety of new guidelines for the growers and sellers.
Maggie and Liz attend industry-related events to both network and educate themselves. They now are driving to Ithaca and Schenectady to drop off their product, making sure they have all the needed paperwork, etc., in case they ever get stopped by the police.
So far, early sales have been encouraging. When asked about that end of it, they told me it is up to the dispensaries to be informed about each strain. Consumers might like one thing better than another the same way individuals have certain preferences with craft beer selections.
For now, they are working hard. They’re realizing a dream being able to work at home, their kids get to be around and enjoy the great outdoors, and they get to be on the ground floor of one of the next big things.
Or, in their own words: “We value honesty and education on cannabis products and culture, old and new, all while raising our kids while we raise our plants — with loving hands, sunshine and water.”
Find more information on their operation at www.gagefarmsny.com.