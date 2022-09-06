Big things are happening in the small county of Yates. Only 376 square miles in size, it was founded in 1823 and named after Joseph Yates, who served as the seventh governor of New York from Jan. 1, 1823, to Dec. 31, 1824.
The isolation from major interstate highways has allowed for a lasting rural atmosphere. It’s interesting to note that Yates County was the only county in New York state last year to increase its farmland due to the new vineyards and wineries opening and Mennonite farmers purchasing land. In an ever-expanding world of urban and suburban sprawl, that’s just amazing.
Next year, the county will be celebrating its bicentennial, and many things are being planned to honor it. Two hundred years ago the population of Yates was about 20,000. It’s not too different now: 24,000 people.
But it is what is going on today that is the focus of this column. And most of the good things are due to the direction and leadership of Winona “Nonie” Flynn, the county administrator. Sure, the county Legislature has to vote on and approve things, but Flynn, in my opinion, is the one really guiding the Yates ship.
For example, currently there are four major projects that she has moving forward.
• The county has seven cell phone towers, of which two are leased and costing tons of money in expenses — some $80,000 per year. By the end of this year she hopes to end those leases, have in place two new towers, and repair and upgrade all the equipment so there will be better coverage and reception, especially since it is tied into the 911 system. The $5 million project will be funded through grants and a reserve fund that has been used to pay off the courthouse and adjacent county building renovations.
• Yates was the only county in New York (and only one of three municipalities in the U.S.) to receive a $14 million broadband USDA reconnect grant in 2020. It provides broadband access to the underserved rural areas. Flynn finds and applies for these types of grants.
• The coronavirus pandemic highlighted a need in the county for a place to hold mass vaccinations and other things like it. Currently, the 70-year-old highway department building is used. Flynn hopes the Legislature will approve the $4.8 million project for a new highway building/public health location. The reserve fund will once again allow for no debt.
Another surprise source of revenue has been through sales taxes. During covid, when so many businesses and organizations were, literally, shutting down communities, Yates County thrived. Sales tax revenue reached all-time high numbers during covid as occupancy tax numbers (hotels, etc.) soared because of out-of-towners heading to “safer” rural areas and spending their money here.
4. A project on Flynn’s back burner is a new public safety building. The current one is 40 years old, and its HVAC and other things need updating desperately.
According to Flynn, all of the above projects are needs, not wants, and will be paid without additional taxpayer money.
Fiscal responsibility is a strength of hers. She has a degree in business administration. She ran her own accounting and consulting business while living in Rochester. When her son left home to attend college in 2010, she found herself in a position to go/work anywhere in the world.
She chose her hometown of Penn Yan, a place she has always loved. A graduate of Penn Yan Academy, she, like one of her five sisters, was even Homecoming queen.
She took a job as budget officer for the county. In 2012, she was promoted to deputy treasurer, then ran unopposed for county treasurer the next year. In 2015, she added budget officer to her treasurer responsibilities and, in 2018, was appointed county administrator (and budget officer).
Flynn told me she takes her job very seriously, especially being a good steward of taxpayer funds. The reason is she wants everyone who wants to live here to be able to afford living here, including the person on a fixed income who wants to be able to stay in their own home. Because she knows many people here and sees them in grocery stores or at events, etc., she is acutely aware to make sure she does the right thing for all county residents. That includes getting a grant for EV chargers while at the same time providing a horse shelter for the Mennonites at the Penn Yan Library.
It should be noted that village, town and school taxes are not a part of her wheelhouse. That said, on the county side of things, she has kept expenditures ($45 million) the same for seven years. In 2015, the county tax rate for homeowners was $6.90 per $1,000 of assessed value. Last year, it was $5.50 per thousand.
I too am a proud resident of Yates County and agree completely with Flynn when she says: “I love living here, I love what I do, I love the people I work with. It is a great place to live.”
Etcetera ...
Speaking of Yates County, it was announced recently that the community’s weekly newspaper, the Chronicle-Express, will be closing its doors soon two years shy of its bicentennial. I am a regular reader and enjoyed the weekly publication. But, more importantly, I appreciate and want to thank the folks who worked there for their hard work and dedication. The newspaper industry can be a tough one. We worked side by side at all kinds of events and were never competitors, but rather friends. The Finger Lakes Times has long had a presence in Yates County (and not just covering my beloved Penn Yan boys lacrosse team); hopefully, we will be able to fill any void left by the C-E’s departure. I encourage any business to send press releases and news tips to Managing Editor Alan Brignall at abrignall@fltimes.com or photo opportunities to me at nyp2904@yahoo.com.