The headline is a lyric from a Joni Mitchell song decades ago. There is a chance Waterloo school district students, parents and staff could feel that emotion firsthand in the very near future.
That is because an official vote is on this Thursday’s Waterloo Board of Education meeting agenda that will decide the future of current Superintendent of Schools Terri Bavis. There are indications from some board members they do not intend to approve a contract extension.
Those names can’t be published because it’s a personnel issue, but it seems rather puzzling. In 2016, the school board voted 9-0 in favor of hiring Bavis following Terry McNabb’s retirement. She became the district’s first female superintendent. Two more times, with similar approval votes, contract extensions were approved. Last October, the board approved a 4% raise for Bavis by an 8-1 vote.
Here is a statement read in open session by Board Member Erin Brown at the June 5 BOE meeting, during discussions regarding a salary increase for Bavis: “Ms. Bavis has received an effective performance evaluation every year of service since she began as the Superintendent of Waterloo CSD in July of 2016. Her impressive performance rating is reflective of many successful initiatives achieved by the District under her tenure.”
A list of her accomplishments is far too long for the space I am allotted. Some of those can be found in a Letter to the Editor published in the June 19 edition of the Times.
So, given that exemplary record, what changed from October to now? If you ask Bavis and others, it has become too political, something Bavis feels should never enter the realm of decision-making regarding children’s education.
Bavis believes rhetoric on Facebook is fueling much of what is transpiring. Some in the community have bought into the online criticism and presentation of particular data — data that does not comport with the state’s official numbers.
If you look at social media posts, some residents maintain Waterloo should not be a school for everyone. The online push has encouraged removing Bavis and voting down the annual budget; the latter happened once already. Bavis believes that encouraging a no vote on the budget impacts the students directly and demeans the staff.
Here are two of many posts on social media:
“Our public schools have become a breeding ground for diabolical theories, discrimination against Christians and religious Jews, and a place where administrators and teachers no longer believe that parents are the ultimate authority for their school-age children. In addition, school budgets continue to increase to pay for ridiculous curricula, programs, and building projects that most families do not want.”
“In Waterloo, please vote for the following candidates for school board: Jolynn Worden, Christopher Felice, and Amber Amidon. They align with conservative values and Christian principles. Also please vote ‘no’ on the budget.”
Much like the claims of the 2020 presidential election being “stolen,” too many people believe what they read, untrue or otherwise.
Former board President Mike Shores went online to advocate for people to vote against the recent school budget. He also endorsed a pro-Ron DeSantis Facebook post that says “Governor DeSantis Goes to War. And Rightly So.” This, of course, is the same Florida governor that put in place a “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
I contacted Shores via Facebook for his thoughts on the budget and Bavis. He had not responded when this edition of the Times went to press.
It should be noted that Bavis is required, through state Education Department rules, to have proper things in place for LGBTQ+ students. That includes gender-neutral bathrooms and allowing students to use a name they choose. Nonetheless, there is a vocal minority opposed to these measures.
Bavis was proactive in removing the school’s Indians mascot before the state mandated the elimination of Native American nicknames. Waterloo’s athletic teams now go by the Tigers, and she knows that process angered many and became a lightning rod for her detractors. Bavis says the mascot issue wasn’t the political issue so many made it out to be but rather a humanitarian decision based on research.
In addition, she says she is aware of some who are pushing a curriculum with less — even the elimination of — music, art, theater, and physical education in favor of core subjects.
Bavis said one of the results has been several board members becoming combative and disrespectful at school board meetings, mirroring much of our current political climate nationwide. She shared with me that one board member questioned the therapy dog program Bavis helped put in place in the district. It involves seven dogs, with all training expenses paid by the staff member/dog owner, at zero cost to the district. In addition, each dog owner has to have a $1 million indemnity insurance policy in place — also at their own expense. She finds it hard to imagine anyone having a problem with such a program.
Bavis said the board has resorted to having executive sessions (re: closed door) about her future rather than providing full transparency.
Mark Salvatore Pitifer is a middle school counselor/Project HOPE director MS, CAS, for the district. He sent an email to all district employees not long ago that read: “Next year will be my 39th year as a counselor here in the Waterloo School District. Over my career I have seen many superintendents, board members, and principals come and go. As far as Superintendents are concerned, in my personal and professional opinion, none shines brighter than Terri Bavis. She has forward vision, is approachable, brave and compassionate. She has done more to help the children of our district than any other Superintendent I have ever met (this includes Geneva School District as well).”
Here is an excerpt that former BOE member Josh Mull emailed to the current BOE members Monday: “I sat on the WCS BOE for two years. During this period, I spent my time asking questions, scratching my head, and trying to figure out what exactly Board governance was supposed to look like. While I navigated my role as 1/9th of the BOE, I saw leadership traits that I have never seen before — positive, effective traits in Supt. Terri Bavis. Through her unprecedented pandemic approach, to seeing WCS through a meaningful strategic planning process, I can say with confidence: Mrs. Bavis never took the easy road. She approached topics of discussion with grace and perspective. I wish I could have a vote on the Board to express my appreciation for Terri Bavis’ leadership. It is on your shoulders, and this is a huge task. I highly recommend supporting true, meaningful, educational leadership.”
Here is a portion of a letter Tammy Anhorn, an Early Intervention specialist at Skoi-Yase Primary School, sent to BOE members recently: “I appreciate the fact that the BOE listened (in 2018) and chose to keep Terri as our superintendent in Waterloo. I support Terri Bavis. I am a teacher who has been in this district since 1995. Quite frankly, Terri Bavis is the only superintendent I have felt the need to write a letter in support of. Terri knows the importance of focusing on Mental Health. I am a member of the Seneca County Community Services Board, as well as the Seneca Cares committee. She has spent many hours to discuss my concerns with my own children and my ideas toward improving the (mental health) of our students and staff. We do not provide a cookie cutter education. We try our best to personalize everything we possibly can. Terri has been instrumental in making that happen. It is crucial that Terri Bavis continue as our superintendent in Waterloo. We are extremely fortunate to have her. If we let her go, she will be hired by another district in an instant.”
The most important responsibility of a school board is to work with its community to improve student achievement in their schools. School boards derive their power and authority from the state. In compliance with state and federal laws, they establish policies and regulations by which their local schools are governed. Among the many responsibilities school boards have is to support the superintendent and assess his or her performance.
Again, I remind the good people of Waterloo, “You don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone.”
No matter where you stand on this issue, your voice can be heard. Thursday’s special Board of Education meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Middle School’s Large Group Instruction room.