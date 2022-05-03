It might be because I am a news junkie and a member of the media that I find myself hyper-aware of my very favorable circumstances. What I mean by that is that sometimes, when I go into a Byrne Dairy store, I’ll take five minutes (way too long) to peruse the candy section, after which I ultimately end up choosing the same thing: a Milky Way bar. Such a simple act is a gift, but also an anomaly for so many others worldwide facing food insecurity.
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest prevalence of food insecurity (55%) and severe food insecurity (28%), followed by Latin America and the Caribbean (32% food insecure and 12% severely food insecure). Food insecurity and severe food insecurity were lowest in North America, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. There are many factors as to why, although that’s not the purpose of this column.
This “awareness” continues into my home life. When I take a long, hot shower — one of the greatest luxuries we take for granted — it is hard to imagine that an estimated 700 million live without access to water; half of those are in sub-Saharan Africa. Of course, a lack of access to water and sanitation has a significant negative impact on health.
Thankfully, there are many organizations worldwide, big and small, that do their best to help out in many different ways. One of those is Zonta International, of which there is a local chapter in Geneva since 1929. It is part of an international organization of women and men who empower women through service, education, leadership and advocacy.
Zonta envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential, one where women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men and where no woman lives in fear of violence. They do this through many programs, scholarships they hand out, and causes they support.
I attended one of the monthly meetings of the local chapter recently. It was held at The Presbyterian Church of Geneva. Current membership in the local chapter is about a dozen people; many from the younger generation are just not joining these types of clubs. It hasn’t helped that with Rotary now accepting women, that reduces the potential membership base.
Currently, the group is participating in The MoonCatcher Project. This project makes reusable, washable menstrual management kits for distribution to girls around the world, along with a menstrual and reproductive health curriculum. The girls are given information and supplies they need to manage menstruation with dignity and confidence.
In certain parts of the world, girls not only can’t afford sanitary products, but are unable to attend school when menstruating. In some places, a family may make only $1 per day, while a package of pads alone may cost $1.
The project creates reusable pads because the disposal of these products can be problematic. There may be no weekly garbage pickup or any garbage cans for waste disposal. Young women often cannot leave their homes for a week each month during their period. Others use whatever they can find: mixtures of dirt and grass, newspaper, plastic bags, etc. These materials can be irritating to the skin, are unsanitary, and can lead to dangerous infections.
MoonCatcher sends the local Zonta chapter most of the raw materials needed. Some are cut and sewn by members. Then, an assembly line is set up to put together the kits in a drawstring bag.
MoonCatcher has sent kits to Uganda, Malawi, Nigeria, Philippines, India, and Pakistan, to name a few countries.
The local Zonta chapter provides scholarships to a few schools in the area and has worked on local projects, including providing a change of clothes at hospitals for females who have been assaulted sexually.
The Geneva chapter regularly presents speakers on a variety of topics. Recently, Jackie Augustine of Geneva spoke about BluePrint Geneva. In addition, as part of International Women’s Day, she was honored as the group’s Woman of the Year.
On May 14, Zonta will be hosting a High Tea event at Simple Sweets in Geneva, starting at 2 p.m. It will be a fundraiser for their scholarship program. If interested in this or joining Zonta, email geneva@zontadistrict4.org.