When the American Civil War broke out in April 1861, President Abraham Lincoln issued a call for volunteers, but one particular group of those willing to answer his request was denied this opportunity. There was “no place in the Union Army for African Americans who were anxious and able to serve,” stated historian Marjory Allen Perez, whose book “Freedom: A Shared Sacrifice” poignantly tells the story of how African Americans finally got their chance to serve in the waning years of the war.
According to Perez, about 4,100 African Americans from New York were eventually able to join the Union ranks, and her narrative focuses on men from Western New York. The impetus for African American men finally being allowed to join the regular army was the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, which stated African American men “could become part of the regular army of the United Stated of America and be used in combat,” Perez explained.
Massachusetts was the first northern state to get permission to recruit black soldiers and, not having sufficient blacks to fill a regiment of 1,000, officials there looked to neighboring states. One of the most successful recruiters in New York was Frederick Douglass. While he lamented that New York was late to call men of color, over 100 Western New York soldiers answered the call by the end of April 1863. Among them were Frederick and Lewis Douglass, sons of Frederick; they both joined the now-famous 54th Massachusetts Regiment.
Boatmen, waiters, porters, cooks, farmers, barbers, weavers, firemen, cabinet makers — -these were some of the occupations represented by those men of color who joined the 54th. They ranged in age from a claimed 16 to 41. When that regiment moved out of Boston on May 28, 1863, they went first to Georgia and then South Carolina, readying for an attack on Fort Wagner at the entrance of Charleston Harbor.
Other states — including Connecticut and New York — followed suit in vying for recruits. Three men from Wayne County enlisted in the 29th Connecticut on Jan. 2, 1864. Brothers William and Porter Wooby of Lyons, along with William Newport of Sodus, joined Company I and H, respectively. Both families traced their roots to former slaves, “who had arrived in Western New York during the pioneer era,” Perez observed. Newport’s family arrived in Sodus about 1812, residing in a settlement of former slaves near Lake Ontario close to what is now the Village of Sodus Point. All three survived their time in the service, as Perez’s story “brings them to life with names, hometowns, occupations, wives and children, mothers and fathers, even uncles and nephews who also fought.”
“You can tell the bigger stories through the smaller stories,” says Perez — and she does just that, through the stories of freed slaves and escaped slaves who settled in towns such as Sodus Bay, Canandaigua, Camillus and Syracuse and took up the struggle between the Union and the Confederacy.
“This experience was replicated everywhere,” Perez said, noting that these are universal stories of migration, military struggle, and re-establishing lives. For Perez, those life-changing experiences embodied the “shared sacrifice” of her title, and her book helps readers to understand that “the shared sacrifice of white and black soldiers, of men and their families” happened very close to home.