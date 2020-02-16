LYONS — When Essie and David Barnes Sr. migrated to Lyons from Florida in 1944, it was to forge opportunity that would have not been afforded to their budding family in the Jim Crow South.
Essie, born in Thomasville, Georgia in 1925, was delivered by her grandmother, the woman who also would be her first teacher. She taught Essie that “one thing they cannot take is an education,” which Essie passed on to her own children, asking only that each of them attain a high school diploma and follow their respective path. All five obliged, graduating from Lyons High School and branching out into the world.
Essie also continued her scholarly pursuits and used knowledge gained to open doors through which she continues to reciprocate what she has learned along her journey. As one of the pioneering black families in the Lyons area, the Barneses were not welcomed with open arms, but Essie held onto a piece of advice she had been given in Florida before boarding the northbound truck to Wayne County: “There will be people to help you, but you have to make it happen.”
She made it happen.
The first offer of friendship came in the form of a knock at the door one afternoon. Essie had been out grocery shopping with the modest 60-cent-an-hour income she earned cleaning houses. Upon returning home, her eldest son informed her that a man had stopped by asking for her. He later returned and introduced himself as Rev. Carpenter of the Lyons Methodist Church. The Barneses were Baptist but had been without a church since moving to Lyons. Rev. Carpenter invited the family into the fold and instructed Essie to let him know if anyone had anything negative to say to them about it. And though Essie said that she “wouldn’t believe what some people say if their tongue came notarized,” she and her family found trust in Rev. Carpenter and accepted his invitation. Seventy-five years later Essie Barnes still attends what is now the Lyons United Methodist Church.
Essie is big on philosophical one-liners, a quality she attributes to her southern roots. “The sun will still rise, let go of your anger” is wisdom that she employed on herself in 1962 with the passing of her husband David. At a crossroads and now facing the responsibility of being her family’s sole provider, Essie sought employment at the State School in Newark. She remembers being asked why she thought she could work there, and her answer was one of tenacity — “Because I can do this job as good or better than anyone.”
Essie proved herself a dedicated worker, one who demonstrated a unique form of compassion necessary to bringing warmth to the children’s ward at the residential school for the developmentally disabled.
At the same time, her friend Evelyn McLaren was attending classes at Auburn Community College — now Cayuga Community College. She had been encouraging Essie to come with her to class since David’s passing and finally got so exasperated with her saying no that she said, “Essie Barnes I’m tired of feeling sorry for you; it’s time to pull yourself up by the bootstraps.” Essie’s response was “Show me the straps.”
They came in the form of a sociology class that Essie agreed to attend. She took additional classes at ACC and ironically, the college courses inspired Essie to pursue a G.E.D. (She already had earned six college credits before receiving any accreditation for completing her high school requirements.)
She earned enough credit to graduate from ACC in 1971. Still employed at the State School, Essie, who had been an orderly on the ward where the children resided, now went work as an aide where they attended school. All the while she was continuing to further her own education. Inspired by her grandmother, she had dreamed of being a teacher, aspiring to help others learn to shine their light. She enrolled at Geneseo State and pursued a degree in children’s special education.
Persistence was key as Essie would work days at the State School, and then drive an hour and a half to Geneseo to attend classes before driving back home to Lyons. “If you want it you will do it,” Essie says.
In 1978, when she thought that she would be graduating from Geneseo, she was informed that credits she had received for taking a children’s literature course at ACC would not reciprocate at Geneseo. She had to retake the class or not get a degree. Deflated, she considered giving up and almost did, before her son, David Jr., stepped in and reminded her what she had required of him and his siblings, an education.
David Jr. told her, “You can’t quit, you wouldn’t let me quit.” So, Essie pulled herself up yet again, returned to Geneseo and informed her advisor that she would be completing the requirements and planned to receive her degree.
She did and then she went about using that degree to help people pursue enrichment in their own lives. Now a special education teacher at the State School, she was approached one afternoon by a Rita Cresabean who headed the school’s Special Olympics program. Ms. Cresabean would not be able to attend the games that year as a result of her upcoming nuptials, and she asked Essie to take her place. Essie said it was an honor to have been chosen to take the torch that was the light of those children, so that they may shine further unto the world.
She smiles and says, “We all had so much fun, a lot of fun.” For over 30 years she took children all over the country and abroad to celebrate each other through competition and sportsmanship. She fondly recalls knowing the likes of the Kennedy/Schriver family, and she called Muhammad Ali a friend. On one trip to Los Angeles she heard a deep voice say, “Hey, New York.” Before she could turn to see who it was she was lifted off the ground by a hulking Rosy Grier of the L.A. Rams’ famed “Fearsome Foursome.”
“We were all a family,” she recalls.
Though she considers her service an honor in itself, Essie was bestowed with another in 1996. For her dedication to the children of the Special Olympics, she was asked to carry the torch bearing the Olympic flame as it traveled through her adopted home of Lyons on its route to her native Georgia where it would finally find its way into the hands of an old friend, Muhammad Ali, who lit an archers arrow that would be shot into the Olympic Cauldron, bringing to a climax the Opening Ceremonies of the Games in Atlanta that year.
Truly selfless, Essie also extended her service and teaching to that of her community. A long-time member of the Lyons Community Center board of directors, Essie helped implement programs concerning social justice and education. She was a Boy Scout leader and an integral participant in John Joyce’s “A Dialogue on Racism” in the mid 1990s. The classes addressed and taught adults about racial stereotypes and the divide that resulted from them in Lyons, a place that had grown to be diverse since her arrival in 1944.
As a member of the Lyons United Methodist Church, Essie for decades supplemented the “Children’s Sermon” portion of the Sunday Worship Service. Her arts and crafts helped the younger members of the congregation understand the day’s message through creative expression. She knew how to reach us, she understood our minds with her heart. She embodied her faith, she lived the scripture Matthew 19:14, “ ... let the children come to me.”
I’m a better person because of her. Anyone who knows her is. Essie Barnes never seemed to have the ends in her sights that one usually seeks through the acquisition of means. Any personal fulfillment and success that she has earned has been extended onto her community, and that community now extends far beyond the place that she has called home for three-quarters of a century — to this day she makes quilts and dresses to send to Haiti, and Zimbabwe.
Her selfless influence is indeed God-like.
She has sought no recognition for her good deeds, her rewards have been to witness the flourishing fruits of the seeds that she has helped to plant. So it makes perfect sense that when she recently was notified that she was to receive the prestigious 400 Year Sash, she hadn’t a clue what the award bestowed upon her from the Borough of Brooklyn was for or entailed. Essie undoubtedly knows that it’s been roughly 400 years since privateers sailed up the James River into Virginia’s tobacco country in search of a buyer for what lay in their ship’s cargo hold — the first enslaved Africans brought to North America. It’s just that her infinite modesty has prevented her from correlating her own 90-plus year contribution to Black History and the chains that it continues to break.
Perhaps the best explanation with which one could provide Essie in regards to why she received such an honor are the very words that she used to describe to me how she approaches her own life. By “seeing past the ugliness in people, bringing the good out, and making them show it to you.”