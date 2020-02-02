It is fitting that we now remember during Black History Month Georgia Representative John Lewis, “one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights Movement ever produced” as quoted by the U.S. House of Representatives, because we may lose him soon. He has announced that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Born and raised on a sharecropper farm in rural Alabama, Lewis wrote a letter to Martin Luther King Jr. who responded with a bus ticket to bring him to Montgomery, Alabama to join the civil rights movement. As a student at Fisk University he led the sit-ins for equal rights at the segregated lunch counter in Woolworth’s in Nashville in 1960. After months of negotiations, Nashville became the first Southern city to desegregate all public facilities. This is the same lunch counter where some of us, as young children, used to enjoy “cherry cokes” and which is now enshrined at the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis.
The next year, he risked his life as a Freedom Rider, sitting in the white sections of buses and bus terminals throughout the South fighting segregation of interstate travel, where he was severely beaten many times. And two years later in 1963, as an original member he was elected chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), dedicated to nonviolent direct action against the Jim Crow South.
Lewis was an organizer of the March on Washington on Aug. 23, 1963. More than 250,000 strong were there to support the platform of labor and civil rights and school desegregation. Lewis’ keynote address was overshadowed by the “I have a Dream” speech, now famously repeated during the MLK Day celebrations throughout the country.
On March 7, 1965 Lewis led 600 African Americans across the now famous Edmund Pettus Bridge on the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama , after which he recalled, “I saw a sea of blue,” as they were assaulted by tear gas and billy clubs in what has been called “Bloody Sunday.”
John Lewis was elected to Congress in 1986 and has been reelected 16 times. He continues to fight for civil rights, still leading sit-ins and protests, now in the halls of Congress. Carrying the scars of multiple beatings by police and white segregationists, he has received multiple awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom and 18 honorary degrees from colleges and law schools. His life work has led to the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act and many other legislative victories.
On Jan. 17, 2020 in commemoration of MLK Day, he stated: “My philosophy is very simple: When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to stand up, you have to say something, you have to do something.”