Books often deal with many aspects of life in upstate New York, but fewer books focus only on Geneva. A quick perusal of Google revealed histories, some romance novels, and some works on architecture.
When I returned to this area 30 years ago as Hobart alumni director, I tried to find some of them. Former HWS professor Deborah Tall’s “From Where We Stand” focused on the Finger Lakes landscape and how it affected her. Later, I found a memoir by Hobart alum Paul Valentine, “Confessions of a Meshuganah WASP,” that devoted a chapter, “Lake Trout Capital of the World,” to his time living in Geneva and life at Hobart in the 1970s.
So it was with great interest that I read G.M. Drosdowich’s new novel/memoir, “Bad to Me.”
Late in this engaging work, the protagonist, George Jazlo, observes: “I saw this whole college experience had been a privilege, one I would never experience again.” Yet that is precisely the point of Drosdowich’s novel: to bring to life again the time that touched him and shaped his worldview — i.e. the early 1970s in Geneva, N.Y., at Hobart College.
Every man who attended Hobart was touched differently. For each, there is only one four-year Hobart snapshot; each differs in many ways, yet is the same. For me, as a Hobart man of the early 1960s, it was marked by ROTC, student hijinks, snake dances, pep rallies, lacrosse games, fraternity parties, Western Civ, bridge, time at the Twin Oaks, and other Geneva bars. It was not far removed from the immediate post-WWII years in manner and viewpoint.
But, my graduation in 1966 marked a sea change. When the members of the Class of 1972, Drosdowich’s class, arrived at Hobart and William Smith in 1968, the things that marked my time were, already, almost gone. For George Jazlo, the main character, it was a time of war protests and the freedom to be a college student with all that it entailed. Yet it was still Geneva and Hobart, just as it had been for so many before him.
Geneva is the rock to which the Jazlo clings in a world that seems to change daily around him. This is a thinly veiled autobiographical novel/memoir; Jazlo was in a time of sex, drugs, and rock and roll, a shared time of being on the road searching for something just out of reach. Jazlo sees the movie “Easy Rider,” wherein Billy and Captain America, the leads, are on a motorcycle journey searching for America. Jazlo traverses the country in much the same manner, trying to find the perfect place to replace his college in Geneva. Yet he returns to Geneva, drawn back as are all graduates to a place that shaped and changed them forever.
Drosdowich writes engagingly, with some robust dialog that rings true. He takes the reader along on Jazlo’s adventures as he moves from an older America in search of a new one. It is not an easy transition.
Throughout the novel, Drosdowich incorporates the history of the period and locations familiar to any who lived in upstate New York at this time. Around him, the events of the 1970s unfold: Geneva and war protests, the SDS movement, Kent State echoes locally in the actions of a police agent, Tommy the Traveler, on the Hobart campus, and much more. Drosdowich writes in the grand tradition of E.L. Doctorow’s “Ragtime,” where actual historical events and people interact with the characters throughout the story. In the process, those who have not lived in this era of turmoil get the authentic flavor of what it was like to be young in an America that was changing.
It has been said that one cannot go home again, but for those who lived through these events, this book is a good reminder of one of the most critical periods in American history and how so many lives like Jazlo’s changed.