John E. Norvell is a frequent contributor to the Times oped section. He is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, decorated air combat veteran, and former assistant professor of military history at the Air Force Academy. He has written for The Washington Post and several newspapers and historical journals around the nation. His F-4 flying memoir, “Fighter ’Gator,” is available on Amazon and other online sites. He graduated from Hannibal High School, near Oswego, in 1962 and was a 1966 graduate of Hobart. The former Hobart alumni director, he lives in Canandaigua.