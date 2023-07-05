Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain permitted Dennis Shere ready access to inmates so they could discuss their impressions of life at the prison located in Angola, La., candidly and privately.
As Shere accompanied Cain into the prison camps, “We were greeted warmly by groups of inmates. They seemed genuinely pleased the warden would take the time to stop by. Cain, in turn, bantered casually with the men, eager to learn what was on their minds.”
When “Cain’s Redemption” was written, there were over 5,000 inmates at Angola, most of them serving life sentences without parole eligibility. As a result of his project, Shere concluded that Cain believes that “men at Angola can rebuild lives shattered by awful crimes if they embrace a genuine change of heart.”
As I read Shere’s interesting and page-turning book, I felt that I had become an invisible observer of inmates restoring broken and discarded wheelchairs for distribution to Third World countries; inmate gospel bands performing not only inside the prison but also at nursing homes throughout Louisiana; inmate “trainers” teaching “free people” to perform CPR rescues; seminaries teaching men to become inmate missionaries who will be sent to other prisons to carry their spiritual messages; inmates encouraged to make crafts which can be displayed and sold to visitors; and inmates donating $15,000 of their own money to the American Red Cross for families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as contributing $2500 for Asian tsunami relief in 2005.
Angola inmates participated in a program sponsored by the American Correctional Association. They sent a container load of medical equipment to Tanzania.
Cain also developed a hospice program at Angola’s infirmary. In the prison’s hospice, inmate volunteers “sit alongside men who are dying, providing a bit of companionship as they meet the small, but important, needs of these unfortunate inmates.”
Barbara Walters visited the Angola Arts and Crafts Show and bought hand-carved wooden flowers for her colleagues on “The View.” Walters told Cain, “This doesn’t seem like prison. There’s no tension — everyone is so nice.”
One Easter Sunday, Charles Colson returned to preach at the prison. The service, packed with over 2,000 inmates, also included Charlie Daniels, Aaron Neville, Larry Howard, and Ronnie Bryant who sang at the service. These celebrity visitors commented on how the inmates all seemed calm, spiritual, and attentive. Cain responded by giving God all the credit.
A Roman Catholic inmate who graduated from the Baptist seminary would later establish a strong Catholic church in Camp D at Angola.
Although the seminary is unquestionably Jesus-based, Cain invited non-Christians to study at the seminary. Cain explained, “We want morality, which rehabilitates the criminal mind. Buddhist, Muslim — any religion that advocates moral character is our goal.”
At one point, the class included 11 Islam adherents. When Cain asked a Muslim imam (religious leader) how he felt about Muslim prisoners participating in a Baptist seminary, the imam told Cain that “they need a good education. Old Testament history is great, and as for New Testament studies, Jesus was a wonderful prophet.”
Under Cain’s direction, Angola hosted an all-day program where 200 inmates invited their children to join them in a large outdoor recreational area provided with tents, a large slide to tumble down, games, food and beverages — in a more natural atmosphere than a noisy, crowded visitors’ room.
“For some of the men, this was the first time that they had any real opportunity to be with their offspring. They talked with them, held them tight, and tried to reinstall an abiding love in sons and daughters who had not had that kind of attention from their fathers since they went to prison. Most of all, some of the men finally had the chance to say they were sorry for abandoning their kids,” Shere explained.
Cain told Shere, “Perhaps by strengthening what remains of a fragile bond between the dads and their kids, we can keep some in the next generation from repeating the mistakes of their fathers. We are trying to break the cycle.”
I credit Cain for the progressive and compassionate programs he implemented — programs that greatly reduced violence, drug trafficking and gang activities at Angola. However, Cain’s expansion of the prison’s annual rodeo was a step in the wrong direction. Rodeos are violent and cruel spectacles in which defenseless animals are unwilling participants. They often are seriously injured and tormented not only during the spectacles but also outside the viewing of the spectators. How about replacing the prison rodeo with a friendly baseball game between inmate athletes and prison employees? I also believe encounter groups in which inmates try to prevent juvenile offenders from becoming prison inmates, and programs in which carefully screened inmates help train and habilitate dogs with special needs, would be worthwhile projects that should be included in prison programs.
Shere observed that “Cain is committed to not only encouraging his inmates to search within themselves for the answers that lead to moral rehabilitation but to wiping out, as nearly as possible, the environment that allows the predators to survive. To the men who seek to rehabilitate themselves while serving long or life sentences, Burl Cain offers educational programs, seminary training, clubs, hobbies, and crafts, even occasional trips outside Angola. However, unless a man changes his ways, there is hard, tedious work in the fields, extended lockdown, and virtually no opportunity to attain any meaningful existence at Angola. But, says Cain, ‘There is always light at the end of the tunnel for any man to change.’ ”
“Cain’s Redemption” was written in 2005. Fast-forward to 2023. Burl Cain is currently the commissioner of Mississippi’s corrections department. With the exception of the rodeo, I hope Cain’s prisoner redemption endeavors will succeed in Mississippi and continue to inspire other states to replicate them.
As for innovative violence deterrents, in addition to other penalties, Cain has called for requiring inmates who injure other inmates or prison staff to reimburse the state for all medical expenses incurred by the victims of their assaults. Until such reimbursements are made, inmates would not be able to use their prison accounts for any other purpose.