As I approach my 77th birthday, I experience my share of senior moments or temporary memory lapses. I was considering reading and reviewing a book on this subject when Alan Brignall’s profile of Lucile Mallard appeared in the Finger Lakes Times (Feb. 4). In the interview Mallard said she was currently reading Karen O’Connor’s book about growing older. I phoned Lucile, and she told me she was enjoying the book. That was enough to prompt me to read it.
The 100 stories in “Help, Lord! I’m Having a Senior Moment” range from stories that are funny to stories that are embarrassing or heartbreaking — but, in every case, the author maintains we can share them with a loving God who cares for us and who will help us deal with whatever life has in store for us.
The senior moments of either the author or other elderly people who shared their experiences and observations with O’Connor are either funny moments, moments we’d rather forget, poignant moments, thankful moments, or a combination of or all of these. Each story begins with “Dear God:” because the author hopes all of us will “allow the Lord to encourage and strengthen you, and to confirm in your heart His deep love for you in all your comings and goings. There is only one who can meet our deepest needs — Jesus Christ himself. Through all of our moments as seniors, we can count on him to make good his promise never to leave us or forsake us.”
Although written from a Christian perspective, I believe O’Connor’s book will appeal to people of all faiths, especially to people who, like O’Connor, would like to commit to the following as they grow older:
1. I’ll stop lying about my age and start bragging about it.
2. I’ll stop being defensive when people kid me about being off my rocker. I’ll get up and prove they’re right!
3. I’ll stop waiting in line. Fewer things than ever before are worth the wait.
4. I will not turn back my “odometer.” I’ve traveled a long way, and some of the roads weren’t paved.
5. I’ll focus on how young I feel instead of how old I am.
6. I’ll keep in mind that I can’t be over the hill without first getting to the top.
7. I’ll remember that one must wait until evening to see how splendid the day has been.
8. I’ll remind myself that being young is beautiful but being old is comfortable.
9. I’ll recognize that old age is the time when former classmates are so gray and wrinkled and bald they don’t recognize me.
10. I’m going to learn to laugh at trouble today or I may not have anything to laugh at when I’m even older.
Some excerpts:
— During a community supper in the activity center, an elderly widow and widower who were good friends were seated at the same table. After some mutual flirting, the widower asked the widow if she would marry him. “Yes, I will,” the widow replied. After the meal, they said good night and each went home. The next morning, the widower couldn’t remember whether the widow said yes or no to his proposal. He phoned her to explain he no longer remembers things as well as he used to. Did she say yes or no. The widow replied, “Why, I said, ‘Yes, yes, I will,’ and I meant it with all my heart. And I’m so glad you called, because I couldn’t remember who had asked me.”
— A friend of the author’s was filling up her car with gas. As she was about to replace the cap to the gas tank, she dropped it and it rolled under her car. She knelt down to reach for it, but it was too far from her grasp. So, she entered the station to ask for a pole she could use to retrieve the cap. Another customer said politely, “Ma’am, may I suggest you drive the car forward a bit and then you’ll be able to pick up the cap?”
— As we grow older, the more we appreciate our friends. Reflecting on the death of a lifelong friend, the author notes that “people can die at any age, of course, but it’s especially painful to wait and watch as someone I know well declines and dies of cancer.” She misses her friend and is aching inside but she thanks God “for giving me more than one friend. Let me make the most of these relationships while I still have them.”
— The author was in Canada when she realized the prescription eyeglasses she had been wearing were missing after she had taken them off in exchange for her sunglasses. It was the day before her scheduled appearance on a Canadian television program. “I retraced my steps over the half-block from the church to where I was now standing. Back and forth I walked, looking at every square inch of pavement, in the street gutter, around bushes, under clumps of weeds. The glasses were nowhere to be seen.” After checking the pew where she had sat at a church service and her hotel room to make sure she had not left them there, O’Connor started to panic. “This was more than a mere senior moment. It was a disaster in the making. I had to have my glasses to see!” She finally located her glasses case with her glasses in it, sitting on top of a fire hydrant. She had no idea how they ended up there.
Here is an excerpt from another story:
— “I returned home from the store today, and when I saw that the driveway was empty, I panicked. ‘Where’s my car?’ I shouted. I was certain it had been stolen. I can still feel the beat of my heart when I feared the worst. Then I paused to collect my thoughts — and finally breathed a sigh of relief when I realized I was in it! I relaxed, however, when I heard that my neighbor spent 20 or 30 minutes one day wondering where she left her favorite pencil — only to find that she (a right-hander) was carrying it in her left hand!”
O’Connor, in her introduction, explains: “It takes grit and courage and prayer to face the other side of 50 and 60 and 70. Some days I find myself calling out to God, ‘Help, Lord. I’m having a senior moment!’ I smile when I say it — because I like to look at life through a positive lens — but the reality is there. I have plenty of zest for living, but still there are changes — those ‘senior moments’ — when the name of someone I know well, or the precise word I’m looking for, doesn’t come to mind as quickly as it used to. I need more sleep these days and I give myself more time to drive or walk or read or eat. I’m not in as much of a hurry as I once was – because I can’t be!”
O’Connor hopes that her book “will encourage you, cause you to smile, laugh, maybe even sigh and shed a tear, as you recognize familiar situations, emotions, frustrations and joys that are as true for you as they are for me — and countless others.” O’Connor’s book accomplishes this mission.