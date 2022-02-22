“Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau, 2014, 351 pages.
Bryan Stevenson is the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. He has won relief for dozens of death row and other inmates, some of whom were actually innocent of the crimes they were convicted of.
On an occasion when Stevenson visited elderly civil rights icons Rosa Parks, Johnnie Carr, and Virginia Durr, Parks asked, “Now Bryan, tell me who you are and what you’re doing.”
Stevenson then explained, “Well, I have a law project called the Equal Justice Initiative, and we’re trying to help people on death row. We’re trying to stop the death penalty actually. We’re trying to do something about prison conditions and excessive punishment. We want to free people who’ve been wrongly convicted. We want to end unfair sentences in criminal cases and stop racial bias in criminal justice. We’re trying to help the poor and do something about indigent defense and the fact that people don’t get the legal help they need. We’re trying to help people who are mentally ill. We’re trying to stop them from putting children in adult jails and prisons. We’re trying to do something about poverty and the hopelessness that dominates poor communities. We want to see more diversity in decision-making roles in the justice system. We’re trying to educate people about racial history and the need for racial justice. We’re trying to confront abuse of power by police and prosecutors ...”
Parks said, smiling, “Oooooh, honey, all that’s going to make you tired, tired, tired.” Carr then “put her finger in my face and talked to me just like my grandmother used to talk with me. She said, ‘That’s why you’ve got to be brave, brave, brave.’”
Stevenson’s memoir, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” won’t make you tired if you read it. The book is a page-turner, full of surprising twists and memorable accounts of how Stevenson and his staff, one case at a time, do their best to tackle at least some of the endeavors that Stevenson described at his meeting with Parks, Carr and Durr. “Just Mercy” is an inspirational and absorbing book.
As for being “brave, brave, brave,” the book inspires the reader to choose courage and involvement over fear and indifference, when our conscience dictates that we should follow “the road less traveled” instead of looking the other way when injustice and cruelty confront us.
All of the stories told in “Just Mercy” are dramatic and perceptive. Stevenson’s endeavors on behalf of Walter McMillian, a wrongly convicted African American man sent to Alabama’s death row for the 1986 murder of an 18-year-old Caucasian woman, inspired a major movie based on this case (“Just Mercy,” 2019 drama, Michael B. Jordon, Jamie Foxx. This movie continues to be shown on cable TV). The stories of how Stevenson earned the respect of a racist corrections officer who had harassed him when he visited a death row client, and of Stevenson’s advocacy on behalf of a 14-year-old Caucasian boy who had been raped by other jail inmates, are also among the many powerfully written stories in “Just Mercy.”
I especially liked the story of an unnamed elderly African American woman who often was a spectator at the New Orleans courthouse where Stevenson made legal arguments. She wasn’t related to any of the people Stevenson represented. She told him, “I just come here to help people. This is a place full of pain, so people need plenty of help around here.”
“Well, that’s really kind of you,” Stevenson said. The woman explained, “No, it’s what I’m supposed to do, so I do it. My sixteen-year-old grandson was murdered fifteen years ago, and I loved that boy more than life itself. I grieved and grieved and grieved. I asked the Lord why he let someone take my child like that. He was killed by some other boys. I came to this courtroom for the first time for their trials and sat in there and cried every day for nearly two weeks. None of it made any sense. Those boys were found guilty for killing my grandson, and the judge sent them away to prison forever. I thought it would make me feel better, but it actually made me feel worse.”
Stevenson conveyed his sympathies to the woman, who replied, “I didn’t know what to do with myself after those trials, so about a year later I started coming down here. I guess I just felt like maybe I could be someone, you know, that somebody hurting could lean on. … When I first came, I’d look for people who had lost someone to murder or some violent crime. Then it got to the point where some of the ones grieving the most were the ones whose children or parents were on trial, so I just started letting anybody lean on me who needed it. … I decided that I was supposed to be here to catch some of the stones people cast at each other.”
Stevenson chuckled when she said this. He explained that during the McMillian hearings, a local minister had held a regional church meeting about the case and had asked him to speak. “There were a few people in the African American community whose support of Walter was muted, not because they thought he was guilty but because he had had an extra-marital affair and wasn’t active in the church.”
Stevenson reminded them that “when the woman accused of adultery was brought to Jesus, he told the accusers who wanted to stone her to death, ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.’ The woman’s accusers retreated, and Jesus forgave her, and urged her to sin no more. But today our self-righteousness, our fear, and our anger have caused even the Christians to hurl stones at the people who fall down even when we know we should forgive or show compassion. I told the congregation that we can’t simply watch that happen. I told them we have to be stonecatchers.”
When Stevenson chuckled at the woman’s invocation of this parable, she laughed too. “I heard you in that courtroom today. I’ve even seen you here a couple of times before. I know you’re a stonecatcher, too.”
The woman was spot on in her appraisal of Stevenson, whose book conveys a message to each of us that we can and should incorporate “stonecatching” into the way we live our lives.