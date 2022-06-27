“Lying on the floor, the boy reached up and motioned for Train to come closer. Train complied, thinking the boy wanted to whisper something to him. Instead, the boy raised himself on his elbows, and gently ran a hand across Train’s face, then through the rough texture of Train’s wooly hair.
‘If I turn your head,’ the boy said softly, ‘it will be my birthday.’ ”
Train “felt the little hands pulling at his head, the innocent young eyes searching his face, and shame washed over him like water. A white person had never touched his face before. Never reached out and stroked him with love, and the force of it, the force of the child’s innocence, trust, and purity drew tears to his eyes. He expected to feel nothing when the boy touched him, but instead he felt mercy, he felt humanity, he felt love, harmony, longing, thirst for kindness, yearnings for peace – qualities he’d never known existed in the white man. The boy ran his hand over Train’s face and held the big man’s nose. His innocent eyes searched Train’s, and as their eyes locked, Train could see inside him and saw not derision, or fear, or loathing, but hurt and searching and pain from a thousand indignities. He saw light, darkness, flickering hope, but most of all he saw in the child’s face a reflection of himself. He had never seen that in the face of any person before, white or colored, not even a child. He stared at the boy, transfixed.
“Good God, boy, you got power in yo’ hands” Train said.
James McBride’s powerful novel, “Miracle At St. Anna,” which was inspired by real historical events and people, transports the reader back to Italy during World War II, where four soldiers — three Black, one Hispanic — from the U.S. Army’s Negro 92nd Division become separated from their unit behind enemy lines. Risking their lives for a country in which they have been victimized by the racism that was commonplace at that time, especially in the southern states, we will see how they find humanity in the small village of St. Anna di Stezzema, in the affection of Angelo Tornacelli, a traumatized boy who survived a German SS massacre, and in native Italian villagers who protect the Americans.
I especially liked the way McBride contrasted life’s and war’s realities with the surreal, miracles, and miraculous events, as well as the capacity of people to love with their capacity to destroy, betray, hate and kill. McBride’s description of the deep spiritual bond that unites Sam Train and Angelo Tornacelli will likely remain etched into my memory. I’ll always remember feeling like I was on a roller-coaster ride as I read the final chapters that transport readers to an awesome and stunning ending of the novel. How kindness can be reciprocated many decades after it was provided is dramatically and unforgettably illustrated in “Miracle At St. Anna.”
I won’t reveal which characters will live and which characters will die as the story unravels, other than to note the author’s creative ability to allow the reader to witness the beginning of some of the spiritual transitions that occur in the moments after the deaths of the ones who will not survive the war.
The novel confronts the dilemma faced by Black soldiers who were fighting for an America that treated them with less respect than they gave to the German enemy. In a conversation between Sgt. Bishop Cummings and Sgt. Aubrey Stamps, Cummings said, “How ’bout that time we was on training maneuvers back in Arizona and we stopped at that restaurant for lunch, and them German POWs was being marched around out there, and they served them inside the restaurant while we had to stand outside at attention in hundred-and-ten-degree heat. And only after the so-called enemy ate inside did they serve us — from the back door, by the outhouse, on paper plates. You forgot that?”
Stamps hadn’t forgotten. “The memory was a knife in his heart, the entire company of two hundred Negro soldiers standing at attention in the sweltering heat while twenty German POWs sat inside the cool, empty restaurant, laughing and joking, happy to be safe in America, knowing they’d get home after the war, eating ice cream with the white MPs guarding them.”
McBride’s extensive research for his novel included interviews with veterans of the 92nd Infantry Division who fought in Italy, the Italians who fought with them, and Germans who fought against them. In his acknowledgments, McBride wrote, “Many of these men and women sat with me, unlocked their hearts, and told stories that sometimes caused their hands to shake and tears to roll from their aged eyes. Most I have interviewed personally. A few I have met only through their written accounts. Sadly, many of them, both in Italy and in America, have died during the writing of this book” (which was published 20 years ago).
During my reading of “Miracle of St. Anna,” I thought about the memorable magical drama in the 1999 film “The Green Mile,” and the personality similarities between Sam Train and John Coffey (played by Michael Clarke Duncan), the Black gentle giant and wrongly convicted death row inmate with a supernatural ability to heal others. Although innocent, Coffey tells prison guard Paul Edgecomb (played by Tom Hanks) that he welcomes execution as an escape from the pain he endures because of his awareness of the terrible things people do to each other.
If you have seen “The Green Mile” and you read “Miracle At St. Anna,” you too may make similar character comparisons.
While the fictional characters Sam Train and John Coffey have similar temperaments, physical features, and moral values, they are not unique. And, as McBride explains in his acknowledgments, the characters in his novel “came alive on their own, without prodding, through the stories of the many men and women, from both America and Italy, who shook the demons of their memories off long enough to sit down and reveal to me that same pride that my uncle Harry had” (the author’s uncle was an African American World War II veteran who was proud of his wartime military experiences).