As an Air Force F-4 fighter backseater, I knew little about the Navy. I had gleaned a bit from movies such as “Officer and a Gentleman” and the two “Top Guns,” but that was it.
I taught military history at the Air Force Academy, but it focused almost entirely on land battles and air power. I knew about the classic naval battles: Trafalgar in 1805, Jutland in 1916 during World War I, and Midway in 1942 in World War II. I had studied the leadership, tactics, and some of the strategies of these battles, but otherwise, I found the U.S. Navy to be an undiscovered country.
I knew little of those who served. So, I enjoyed Lt. Hans “Boba” Fett’s discussion of his Navy career in his book, “My Navy.”
Fett first introduced me to this world by writing about his time as an enlisted man. Later, he would receive a direct commission as an ensign. I know what an ensign is, but placing the various enlisted ranks into an Army or Air Force structure was challenging. I had no clue what being a petty officer meant. I had little experience with the Navy when I served at Bolling AFB in D.C., adjacent to Anacostia Naval Station (now a joint base). Often, I would encounter Navy personnel heading toward me from the BX. Since I had no clue what the stripes on the sleeve meant, I always initiated the salute as I figured either I had to salute them or they had to salute me. That is how foreign Fett’s world was to me.
Fett spent part of his enlisted career in Belgium at NATO. As I served in the Air Force, I would never have gone to this area of the world. Likewise, I knew little about the carrier Kitty Hawk and naval aviation. Carrier operations are a world most folks will never encounter. It also confirmed in my mind why I was in the Air Force and not eager to practice the skills I learned in water survival — which, from his description, some folks had to use when a takeoff or landing failed.
However, Fett’s time with the Blue Angels and his role was most engaging. Although not an aviator, he performed a vital administrative job and discussed it matter-of-factly, not boasting but as an account of his life and what it entailed. While it might seem glamorous and exciting (and it was), it also was a job. Something that he and, to be honest, I took for granted.
I know from experience that while one is doing it, flying in a fighter squadron does not seem unique; years later, it becomes apparent how special it was. Now granted, being with the Blue Angels is very special, but it was his job.
In the end, I enjoyed his book immensely. At one level, the book relates the challenges of being in the Navy and all that entailed: training, missions, homecoming, and subsequent assignments. He gives excellent accounts of naval squadron life and its occasional high jinks along the way. At a deeper level, it relates to the demands of this life choice and his success due to his careful, precise, systematic, and well-organized abilities. Fett writes in a fluid and accessible style, to the point, and brings the reader along well. His book sheds light on a sister service that most AF types need to learn about.
Cadets at the AF Academy should read this book to understand what a different type of service to our nation means.