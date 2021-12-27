One day in the U.S. Senate, Lyndon B. Johnson, when he was America’s vice president, approached Sen. John Stennis of Mississippi. A Senate Democratic aide recalled their conversation, which is reprinted in “The Soul of America.”
Johnson said, “How do you like that Title Eleven of the civil rights bill, John?”
Stennis said, “Oh, Lyndon, well, you know, our people just can’t take that kind of thing. It’s just impossible. I mean, I believe a man ought to have the right to — if he owns a store or owns a café — he ought to have the right to serve whom he wants to serve. Our people will just never take it.”
Johnson said, “Then you don’t think you’ll support it.” Stennis replied, “Oh, no, Lyndon, I don’t think I’ll support it at all.”
LBJ said, “Well, you know, John, the other day a sad thing happened. Helen Williams and her husband, Gene, who are Negroes and have been working for me for many years, drove my official car from Washington down to Texas, the Cadillac limousine of the vice-president of the United States. They drove through your state, and when they got hungry, they stopped at grocery stores on the edge of town in colored areas and bought Vienna sausage and beans and ate them with a plastic spoon. And when they had to go to the bathroom, they would stop, pull off on a side road, and Helen Williams, an employee of the vice-president of the United States, would squat in the road to pee. And you know, John, that’s just bad. That’s wrong. And there ought to be something to change that. And it seems to me that if people in Mississippi don’t change it voluntarily, that it’s just going to be necessary to change it by law.”
When Johnson became president, he made sure that his outlook on racial issues would prevail over those of Stennis and other southern white legislators — who regarded Johnson, a former U.S. Senator from Texas, as a traitor to the cause of racial segregation. Almost miraculously, Johnson managed to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted into law.
Jon Meacham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer, wrote “The Soul of America: The Battle For Our Better Angels” to help us better understand life and politics in the current era by examining critical times in our past when courage, hope and what Abraham Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature” defeated the forces of intolerance, prejudice, hatred and extremism.
Our presidents have “joined the side of the angels” in some cases, while abandoning “their better angels” in other cases. On the issue of women’s suffrage, President Woodrow Wilson got it right — belatedly, however. After demonstrators known as “silent sentinels” stood outside the White House every day, after they were arrested and were force fed in jail because they refused to eat, after suffragists in the House gallery displayed a banner that read “Mr. Wilson, What Are You Doing For Women’s Suffrage?” during his 1916 State of the Union, Wilson finally endorsed the suffrage amendment, which was ratified in 1920.
But Wilson also supported and strengthened racial segregation and the birth of a new Ku Klux Klan and suppressed free speech during World War I. Even after the war, Wilson and his attorney general, A. Mitchell Palmer, curbed civil liberties in an attempt to suppress dissent.
Meacham’s focus is on several U.S. presidents and other famous people such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., early suffragettes like Alice Paul and Carrie Chapman Catt, civil rights pioneers like John Lewis and Rosa Parks, and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
Meacham asks readers to remember that “the war between the ideal and the real, between what’s right and what’s convenient, between the larger good and personal interest is the contest in the soul of every American.”
At a time when “the better angels of our nature” are so often absent in our elected leaders and others to whom we look for good leadership and trust, each of us still has the power to find our own better angels and to live our lives accordingly.