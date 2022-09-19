In November 1987, Montgomery County (Ala.) Circuit Court Judge H. Mark Kennedy decided to run for the Supreme Court of Alabama. Shortly thereafter, former Alabama Gov. George Wallace informed his son-in-law: “Now about this supreme court race. I gave you a good job,” he said, referring to the fact that it was Wallace, when he was the governor, who had appointed Kennedy to the circuit court, “and you are going to stay there. You are not going to run for anything else. Put that out of your mind.”
Kennedy replied, “Well, Governor, I appreciate what you’ve done for us. But I think I can win, and if I’m elected, I think I can do a lot of good in the state.”
Wallace replied, “Folks are saying that all you have to do is get in with the Wallace crowd around the state, and you won’t have to do a thing. But there is a lot of difference between you and me, and your last name is Kennedy, not Wallace.”
“Daddy, who told you that,?” Wallace’s daughter, Peggy Wallace Kennedy, asked.
Wallace replied, “Doesn’t matter who told me anything. You two do as I say.”
Wallace’s daughter told him, “I have been a Wallace longer than I have been a Kennedy, and I have enough of Mama in me to tell you that Mark is going to run for whatever he wants to, and you can’t stop him. And if you try, I have enough of you in me to make your life miserable.”
Wallace responded, “Well, dahlin, sometimes you have to say things because that’s what other folks want you to say. So now I can tell them I said it,” adding “You do have a lot of your mama in you.” Wallace sent out letters to voters asking them to support Kennedy in his role for the Supreme Court.
In June 1988, Kennedy won the Democratic primary; in November 1988, Kennedy was elected to the Alabama Supreme Court.
Alabama’s George Wallace is remembered mostly as an arch-segregationist who coined the phrase “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever” in his endeavors to maintain the racist status quo in Alabama through hateful rhetoric and posturing that helped to perpetuate the injustices that Blacks were subjected to.
But Wallace’s daughter, whose father and mother, Lurleen Wallace, were both governors of Alabama, is dedicated to racial reconciliation. Peggy Wallace Kennedy is the recipient of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Rosa Parks Legacy Award; the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation of Women of Courage Award; the Brown Foundation Human Rights Award; and the Martin Luther King Commission Award.
Peggy Kennedy, with the assistance of her husband, who is now a retired Supreme Court of Alabama justice, has written a memorable, page-turning memoir about how her own life was affected by her father’s many defects of character, but also about her father’s change of heart and search for redemption that followed an assassination attempt during Wallace’s presidential campaign in 1972 that made him a paraplegic for the rest of his life. Wallace struggled with the challenges his paralysis posed, including excruciating physical pain.
Kennedy explains that “the challenge to Daddy’s authority was in some way more therapeutic than the hours of physical therapy he endured. Perhaps he remembered what his father said to him when, as a teenage boxer, Daddy would find himself lying on his back in the boxing ring: ‘Don’t you just lay there, shake it off, get up and knock the little bastard’s head off’ … Daddy’s ultimate recovery was a testament to his determination and courage.”
Commenting on the complexity of her father’s character, who in his younger days in the Alabama House of Representatives was a relatively progressive and liberal Democrat, and who, as a judge, was well-liked by the Black community, Kennedy explains that “Daddy was willing to bend his moral universe toward power. As I would learn again and again in sometimes painful ways, he was ready to compromise not only himself but his family for the dream he had since he was a child — to be the governor of Alabama.”
When Wallace lost the 1958 gubernatorial primary to John Patterson, a blatant racist, he reportedly said he would never again be “out n_____.” Consequently, as a result of adopting a racist rhetoric in a state where Blacks were disenfranchised, Wallace was elected governor in 1962.
A better Gov. Wallace emerged in the 1970s and ’80s.
“In 1979, at the Dexter Avenue Church where Dr. Martin Luther King had been the pastor and led the Montgomery bus boycott, Daddy made an unannounced Sunday visit. He was pushed up the aisle in his wheelchair to the front of the church. He spoke to the African American congregation: ‘I have learned what suffering means. I think I can understand some of the pain Black people have come to endure. I know I contributed to that pain, and I can only ask for forgiveness.’ And by and large, the African Americans in that church believed that he was sincere. They deeply believed in the power of forgiveness.”
During Wallace’s last term in office, he appointed 160 Blacks to state boards and agencies and doubled the number of Black voting registrars in Alabama’s 67 counties.
My only disappointment with Kennedy’s excellent memoir: There is no discussion about the exposés of the horrifying conditions that existed in Alabama’s state hospitals for the mentally ill, state centers for the developmentally disabled, and state prisons, resulting in federal court rulings requiring Alabama to make these places more humane. Gov. Wallace viewed these needed interventions as intrusions into “states’ rights,” attacked a federal judge for his rulings, and showed little compassion for the plight of Alabama’s institutionalized citizens. At a time when Wallace was making amends for the harm he had caused Alabama’s Black citizens, he was resistant to making the changes needed to protect citizens of all races who were abused and neglected in Alabama’s state institutions.