“Jackie Robinson:
A Biography”
by Arnold Rampersad
Alfred A. Knopf, 1997
512 pages
$18, Amazon
In 1945, Branch Rickey, club president and general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, began to scout the Negro baseball leagues for an addition to the team. An all-American drama began when Rickey recognized Jackie Robinson as the right man to break baseball’s color barrier.
Robinson started covering first base on April 15, 1947, wearing Dodgers uniform number 42. This event marked the beginning of the end of racial segregation in professional baseball and the beginning of Robinson’s awesome achievements during a 10-year Major League Baseball career that included the Rookie of the Year Award in 1947; selection as an All-Star for six consecutive seasons (1949-1954); and being named the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award in 1949. Robinson played in six World Series and contributed to the Dodgers’ 1955 World Series championship.
Prior to signing Robinson, Rickey had concerns about his ability to withstand the racial animus that he would face without reacting angrily like he did when he was in the Army. Robinson asked Rickey, “Are you looking for a Negro who is afraid to fight back?” Rickey replied that he needed Robinson to be a man “with enough guts not to fight back.”
Although Robinson would be subjected to all kinds of prejudice and racial animus by opposing teams, by spectators, by communities where the Dodgers played, and, initially, even by some of his own teammates, Robinson did indeed show fortitude not to fight back while, at the same time, he maintained his dignity and honor.
According to Rickey’s grandson, “the idea that Branch Rickey had kept Jackie Robinson from exploding is nonsense. Branch Rickey was not on the field when someone spiked or hit Jackie. Jackie was not on a leash. It was Jackie Robinson who kept Jackie Robinson from exploding. He had given a pledge he believed in and stuck by it.”
Robinson told a reporter that just “one bad deed by one player right now can set the whole movement back, and I hope the boys coming up will be aware of that.” Robinson had paved the way for Rickey to begin recruiting other African Americans into the Dodgers system.
Having Robinson as a teammate had a positive effect on Dodgers shortstop player Pee Wee Reese. Author Arnold Rampersad suggests that “perhaps Reese’s most telling simple act was sensational, given the racism of that time: at one point, in full view of the public, he dared to put his white hand on Robinson’s black shoulder in a gesture of solidarity. At the time, Robinson would recall, opposing players were abusing Reese, a native Kentuckian, “very viciously because he was playing on the team with me … they were calling him some very vile names.” Because Robinson knew the animus was meant for him, each epithet “hit me like a machine gun bullet. Pee Wee kind of sensed the sort of hopeless dead feeling in me and came over and stood beside me for a while. He didn’t say a word but he looked over at the chaps who were yelling at me through him and just stared. He was standing by me, I could tell you that. I will never forget it.”
And the hecklers fell silent.
Reese, continued to overcome the racial prejudices with which we had been instilled growing up in Kentucky. In Danville, Ill., on an off day, Reese was out on the golf course after lunch at a local club when Reese saw Robinson and Wendell Smith (an African American sports journalist for the “Pittsburg Courier” trailing his own foursome).
“Why don’t you two join us?” Reese asked.
Smith reported that “there is harmony and unity on the Brooklyn Club and Jackie is part of it. He is no longer a player apart from the rest of them. He is no longer a curiosity.” Even teammates who initially resented Robinson changed their attitudes. Once they got to know Robinson, they liked and respected him.
As for the historical significance of these happenings, Rampersad explains that “Robinson’s impact, and that of Branch Rickey’s epochal experiment, had gone far beyond the baseball field. Indeed, Robinson’s role in ending Jim Crow in organized White baseball hardly measured his achievement that year (1947). Over a period of six months, from his first stumbling steps to the victories that closed the season, he had revolutionized the image of Black Americans in the eyes of many Whites. Starting out as a token, he had utterly complicated their sense of the nature of Black people, how they thought and felt, their dignity and their courage in the face of adversity. No Black American man had even shone so brightly for so long as the epitome not only of stoic endurance but also of intelligence, bravery, physical power, and grit. Because baseball was lodged so deeply in the average White man’s psyche, Robinson’s protracted victory had left an intimate mark there.”
The novelist John A. Williams, recalling his adolescent years in Syracuse, told Rampersad, “many of us who went to the ballpark when Jackie played went there to protect him, to defend him from harm, if necessary, as well as to cheer him on.”
Rampersad delves into all interesting aspects of Robinson’s life, including his childhood and adolescent experiences, his military career that included a court martial resulting from his refusal to move to the back of a military bus (he was acquitted by an all-Caucasian panel of nine fellow officers), his involvement in the civil rights movement, his compassion for and his visits to hospitalized children, his association with Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Nixon, and Vice Presidents Humphrey, Barry Goldwater and Nelson Rockefeller, his faith in God, and his enduring courtship and marriage with Rachel Isum Robinson, the love of his life. They were married in 1946 and had a good life together afterward. Robinson’s wife was a source of comfort and inspiration when Robinson was facing all kinds of racism.
“Jackie Robinson: A Biography” is a riveting, sweeping, and gripping book. Rampersad’s ability to dramatize major happenings in Robinson’s life helps the reader feel as if he is witnessing and experiencing history unfold during the turbulent decades of the 20th century while also witnessing Robinson dealing with life and overcoming the challenges and obstacles that confront him in his life journey.