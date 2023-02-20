When Frederick Douglass, a Black abolitionist, writer, orator, and former slave, had his first meeting with President Abraham Lincoln at the White House to discuss how prejudice and racial discrimination undermined efforts to recruit Black soldiers into the Union army, he was worried about the kind of reception he would receive.
Douglass later recalled, “I was never more quickly or more completely put at ease in the presence of a great man than in that of Abraham Lincoln.”
Lincoln acknowledged the legitimacy of the need for equal pay, but that at a time when Congress was considering whether Blacks should even be allowed to serve as soldiers, it “seemed a necessary concession to smooth the way to their employment at all as soldiers” to not include equal pay. But Lincoln assured Douglass that “in the end they shall have the same pay as White soldiers.” Lincoln also pledged to address the absence of Black officers by signing “any commission to colored soldiers” his Secretary of War recommended that he sign.
At another meeting, Lincoln discussed with Douglass the president’s fear that a premature peace with the South “would still leave in slavery all who had not come within our lines.” Lincoln was saddened by the fact that publication of his Emancipation Proclamation had not resulted in a mass slave exodus from the South. After Douglass explained that “the slaveholders knew how to keep such things from their slaves and probably very few knew of the proclamation,” Lincoln proposed the creation of a “band of scouts composed of colored men, whose business should be somewhat after the original plan of John Brown, to go into the rebel states, beyond the lines of our armies, and carry the news of emancipation, and urge the slaves to come within our boundaries.”
Douglass assured Lincoln he would discuss Lincoln’s proposals with Black community leaders.
Lincoln also called Douglass’ attention to a moral dilemma Lincoln could face if the Confederacy proposed to end the war by rejoining the United States on the condition that slavery would be preserved. Douglass successfully urged Lincoln not to back down on emancipation under any circumstances (in fact, the Southern states, prior to their unconditional surrender, never offered such a proposal).
While Lincoln and Douglass were talking about other matters, a messenger interrupted to let Lincoln know the governor of Connecticut was waiting to meet with the president. “Tell Governor Buckingham to wait, I want to have a long talk with my friend Douglass,” Lincoln said.
Shortly after their meeting, Douglass told Gen. John Eaton that Lincoln “treated me as a man; he did not let me feel for a moment that there was any difference in the color of our skins. The president is a most remarkable man. I am satisfied now that he is doing all that circumstances will permit him to do.” Lincoln told Eaton that “considering the conditions from which Douglass rose, and the position to which he had attained, he was one of the most meritorious men in America.”
Lincoln said this even though Douglass had been a frequent public critic of Lincoln.
In “The President And The Freedom Fighter,” an absorbing and thorough scrutiny of the lives and achievements of two courageous men who helped steer America through the crises of the Civil War years, Fox News Channel host Brian Kilmeade explains, “moments before meeting the president, Douglass did not know what to expect. For years, he had been writing and speaking publicly about Lincoln’s politics and positions and, more often than not, his remarks were highly critical. His personal feelings about the man fluctuated between hopeful and impatient, exhilarated and angry. Lincoln wielded immense power and at last had done right with the Emancipation Proclamation, yet at other times he fell far short of Douglass’ expectations.”
Kilmeade does a good job of examining the lives of Lincoln and Douglass and what they did to earn their prominent places in U.S. history
“The President And The Freedom Fighter” is a highly readable book that is interesting, illuminating and educational. We learn how two unlikely heroes, each without a formal education or easy path to influence — one born in poverty, one in slavery — were nevertheless able to accomplish extraordinary feats.
Kilmeade also traces the events that led up to the Civil War, the military, social and political events that occurred during the war, and the Emancipation Proclamation. And, while Lincoln and Douglass were strongly influenced by all that was happening during the 1800s, they each helped shape not only the era they lived in but also strengthened the principles America was built on.
We are a better nation today because of Lincoln and Douglass, who, Kilmeade explains “were underdogs who somehow rose to become national figures at a time of crisis. Like other American saviors, Lincoln and Douglass would transcend their era, standing taller than their contemporaries.”
Initially, Douglass “had been a voice that most White Americans did not want to hear, but in his middle years, many of these same people — most prominently among them, Abraham Lincoln — listened. Douglass possessed a raw and original intellectual power unlike any contemporary, Black or White,” Kilmeade said.
As for Lincoln, Kilmeade explains: “He started out thinking the fight was for Union. Although he never abandoned that belief, he slowly moved to the view that the only way to save the Union was to banish slavery, and, later, that enlisting Black men was essential. By the end of the war, the flood of African American volunteers numbered roughly 10 percent of the total soldiers and sailors who fought for the Union, providing a key, even decisive, advantage in the war. The importance of the Black Union soldier would long be overlooked by most historians, just as Douglass was for so many decades. But in his time Lincoln recognized both. He adopted the belief that the Black man should vote and that, in short, Black lives meant as much as White ones did and that the laws of the Union needed to be brought in line with the founding promises of equality.”
Because “the fault lines of the Civil War era threw Douglass and Lincoln together,” Kilmeade was able to interweave their stories into a single narrative.
Kilmeade concludes, “Lincoln did what no other politician of his era could do: free the enslaved. Since Lincoln left us little commentary on their friendship, how large an influence Douglass was on his thinking cannot be proved. Yet it is clear that Douglass was an alter ego to Lincoln, a conscience to the president and their nation, one that nagged and prodded and ever bent. Douglass played to Lincoln’s better angels, helping guide the president through a dark time toward a brighter, fairer, better one.”
'The President and the Freedom Fighter' "The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul" By Brian Kilmeade Sentinel, 292 paperback pages, 2021, $28