Several years before the Civil War, during which Dorothea Lynde Dix was superintendent of nurses for wounded Union soldiers, Dix advised Congress that in her travels she witnessed “more than 9,000 idiots, epileptics and insane in the United States, destitute of appropriate care and attention, bound with chains, bowed beneath fetters and heavy iron balls attached to drag chains, lacerated with ropes, scourged with rods and terrified beneath storms of cruel blows, now subjected to jibes and scorn and torturing tricks, now abandoned to the most outrageous violations.”
During an exhausting 40-year crusade, Dix helped establish state hospitals for the mentally ill and state schools for the developmentally disabled in at least 20 states, replacing the abandonment of mentally handicapped Americans to deplorable jails and poorhouses, or auctioning them off to whoever would take custody of them at the lowest costs to the communities. She also persuaded Congress to build a hospital for the mentally ill of the armed services — an ancestor of VA neuropsychiatric hospitals — and was influential in establishing psychiatric hospitals in Japan, Canada, England, and the Vatican.
Usually, Dix’s action plan consisted of using public pressure to guarantee investigations of the treatment of the mentally disabled; proposing reforms for legislative consideration; and rallying the mass media, elected officials and influential citizens to her cause, hence increasing pressure on legislators to enact needed reforms.
Initially, as the result of Dix’s endeavors, mentally ill and mentally retarded (now referred to as developmentally disabled or challenged) people received at least some semblance of humane care at the state institutions. Dix would have been saddened by the abuses that eventually became commonplace at these institutions. Nevertheless, she awakened America and other nations to their responsibilities to protect the defenseless. Dix also crusaded to improve penal institutions, almshouses, the lives of deaf and blind people, and benefits and services for soldiers and war veterans.
Dix wrote, “The weather has been severe and stormy, but in proportion as my own discomfort has increased, my conviction of necessity of search into the wants of the friendless and afflicted has deepened. If I am cold, they too are cold. If I am weary, they are distressed. If I am alone, they are abandoned.”
Dix cared about animals too. Woe unto a stagecoach or carriage driver if she witnessed mistreatment of horses. Nineteenth-century American poet John Greenleaf Whittier wrote a tribute to Dix at the base of a water fountain for beasts of burden in downtown Boston that Dix had donated.
“Voice For The Mad: The Life Of Dorothea Dix,” written by David Gollaher and published in 1995, is the most recent — and, in my opinion, the most thorough and complete — biography of this largely forgotten samaritan. With the help of the collection of Dix’s personal papers and manuscripts at the Houghton Library of Harvard University, published works by Dix, newspaper articles published during Dix’s crusade, official documents, and hundred of books and pamphlets, Gollaher wrote a fascinating and informative portrait of Dix that enabled me to greatly increase my knowledge and understanding of a woman who, despite some defects of character I had not previously known about, I still regard as one of my guardian angels (see my Aug. 26, 2018, Times essay, “The Joys of reading, reviewing books for the Finger Lakes Times,” online for more details about Dix’s impact on my own life).
Gollaher suggests that “Dix has floated outside the mainstreams of American history” because her crusade to establish state institutions for the mentally ill and developmentally disabled, while successful, did not accomplish what Dix set out to accomplish. For too many of these facilities became warehouses of human abuse and neglect.
Dix believed that these institutions should replace home-based or community-based care — a viewpoint that nowadays is regarded as archaic. But, as Gollaher portrays, during the 1800s some of the worst cruelty Dix witnessed occurred when families abused and neglected family members who were mentally ill or developmentally disabled.
Gollaher is critical of Dix because she did not speak out against slavery or the mistreatment of free Black Americans who were denied the rights and opportunities accorded to white Americans. Had she done so, however, Dix would not have received the warm welcome she received when she took her crusade to southern states, where she helped establish state institutions for the care and treatment of the mentally ill and developmentally disabled.
Dix’s misguided stereotypes about Black people and Irish immigrants, her personality shortcomings that became evident when she was Superintendent of Nurses during the Civil War, and other negative aspects of her personality are brought to light in Gollaher’s book. Should Dix be judged by modern expectations, or should she be judged according to the prevalent beliefs and norms of the times she lived in?
In fairness, Gollaher also wrote that during the time she spent on the island St. Croix, Dix wrote that “no blessing, no good can follow in the path trodden by slavery.” Dix empathized with the escaped slaves who lived in the forests, some of whose hiding places she knew but did not reveal to slave owners. At the end of her life, Dix bequeathed some of her money to the African church in Washington, D.C., and to a residential facility for elderly Black women in Boston.
At a time when women were deprived of the right to vote and deprived of other rights enjoyed only by men, Dix did not address these issues.
“Since social equality between the sexes, or different races, was inconceivable to her, Dix has received a chilly reception from scholars who focus on such issues,” Gollaher wrote.
But if Dix had crusaded for either of these issues at a time when she needed the support of powerful, white male politicians and other influential citizens to advance the cause of the mentally handicapped of all races, male and female alike, she would not have accomplished all that she did accomplish. Dix believed that God’s will for her was to travel on the path that she did travel.