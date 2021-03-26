“Back from the Dead: Searching for the Sound, Shining the Light, and Throwing It Down” by Bill Walton, 2016, Simon & Schuster, 327 pages, $27
Bill Walton is one of the 50 greatest basketball players in NBA history. His basketball career reached a peak when he played with the Boston Celtics, and he has written a wonderful autobiography.
One of my biggest disappointments in high school was that while basketball was my favorite team sport, and while I played the game well in intramurals, I wasn’t good enough to be on the school’s varsity team. But, I can at least relate to some of Walton’s descriptions of how he found rhythm and style in a game requiring physical fitness, fundamental skills, teamwork, a fast break and relentless offense, and a full-court pressure defense.
“Back from the Dead” is much more than a basketball story, however. In February 2008, Walton suffered a catastrophic spinal collapse, caused by a culmination of a lifetime of sports injuries. It left him in excruciating, debilitating, and unrelenting pain. Walton asks us to “imagine being submerged in a vat of scalding acid with an electric current running constantly through it. A burning, stinging, pulsating, punishing pain that you can never escape. Ever.”
“One day I am on the floor, as always, and Lori has just put food down in front of me, so that I can slurp something in. I hear the front door open at the other end of the house and know it’s our youngest son, Chris, dropping in for a visit with his new dog, Cortez, a huge rambunctious bullmastiff that must weigh three or four hundred pounds, and is still just a puppy. I can hear Chris release Cortez, and the giant, panting beast begins to roam. On the prowl, Cortez comes around a corner and wanders over to where I am lying facedown on the floor and stares at me, transfixed, as I try to nibble or slurp some food off the plate, just inches in front of my mouth. The giant dog looks at the meal in front of my face, marches right up to it, and wolfs down every morsel in a single bite — and there is nothing I can do about it. Cortez turns to leave, and as he rounds the corner, he belches and passes gas, never looking back. It is the lowest point imaginable.”
Walton’s heartfelt, gripping and inspirational memoir reveals how, unable to walk, he underwent pioneering surgery and gradually recovered. Here is a memorable book that is a powerful reminder about the true meaning of determination, perseverance, sacrifice and patience.
And guess who will be one of those about whom Walton writes, “because of you things have never been better.” Walton will become “the luckiest guy ever. Happy in love (with wife, Lori, ‘the most beautiful and wonderful of angels’) the proud dad of the greatest dog in the history of the world.” Cortez calmed down enough to become Walton’s devoted and loyal service dog. Cortez died in Walton’s arms in April 2016 shortly after “Back from the Dead” was published.
He touches on his love of motorcycles. According to Walton, “The things that I love about my bike are the same things I love about playing basketball — speed, maneuverability, quickness, freedom, adventure, lightness afoot, figuring it out, chasing it down and all.”
You also will read about the close connection between Walton’s love of basketball with his love of music. While reading “Back from the Dead,” I was listening to rock and country music. This was not distracting. The music actually blended in with my enjoyment of the book because there are so many musical qualities in Walton’s splendid writing style.
The Beatles’ classic song “Hey Jude” includes “take a sad song and make it better.” That may well largely be the story of Walton’s life.
Walton believes that “One of life’s greatest challenges is the search for the master teachers who can be the guiding force and moral compass in our quest for deliverance.” One of the significant master teachers for Walton was John Wooden, his basketball coach when Walton attended UCLA. Shortly after his 99th birthday, Wooden was awarded the title “Greatest Coach Ever.” Walton’s description of his long friendship with Wooden, and of what a remarkable coach and decent human being he was, will touch your heart.
Walton reveals, “All my life I have been a stutterer, and it has caused me terrible pain and endless embarrassment. I was extremely shy in school and almost never spoke.” Despite being a stutterer, Walton became an Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster after his basketball playing career ended.
The final chapter of “Back from the Dead” completes an excellent book, but also marks the beginning of new chapters in Walton’s life. He explains, “I am happy again right now. Happy to be moving on down the road, looking forward to the next long, hard climb — one more time, with still so much more to do. My history tells me that there’s a crash coming soon. But I know this time will be different. I’ve got my family and friends. And I’ve got Cortez. I know I can make it through. I can see clearly now.”