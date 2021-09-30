The other day, I was enjoying my dinner at the Geneva lakefront, a hamburger and some fries — a meal I probably should not have been eating because I am diabetic.
Some people were lounging on benches, others were strolling along the pathway, and a bunch were walking dogs. All were enjoying the pleasant September evening. One couple had a loping Great Dane that was colored like a Dalmatian.
All of a sudden, a man clad in bright shorts and a tank top raced by on his bike. He was belting out “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees, singing along with the song playing on his iPod that only he could hear. He was loud — and joyfully out of tune. He was singing, uninhibited, as he pedaled his bike fast along the path.
People smiled at him, and then the quiet resumed. However, a few moments later, he was back, and bellowing the part of the song that goes, “I’m a man, that’s what I am ... “ He rode away, clearly exuberant with what he was doing, and also clearly not giving a whit if anyone was offended, upset or uncomfortable by his impromptu performance.
What immediately came to mind was the cliché “Live life like someone left the gate open” and the vision of a dog charging down a lane.
It made me think about what we, as human beings, do to truly make ourselves happy. And, also, what we don’t do, either because it might be embarrassing or so different or out of character of who people think we are, or too much of a challenge.
But living like that could mean missing out on the joy, the fun and the sheer pleasure that man singing along the lakefront experienced. So what if he was off-key? He was doing something he clearly loved, and because he was moving, he was not particularly annoying. I was more impressed with the fact that he was, well, living his life like someone left the gate open.
It was inspiring. It reminded me that I have the ability to try something that always has intimidated me, like writing a children’s book. What if it’s not any good? What if it doesn’t live up to “Good Night, Moon” or the “Very Hungry Caterpillar?”
So I don’t write it. And I feel guilty on the odd occasion when I eat something I shouldn’t, like the burger and fries with too many carbs, even if I remind myself that most of the time I am vigilant.
The guy on the bike? Maybe he’s on to something. Do what makes you happy. I’ve been told those who live in Geneva see him crooning on two wheels regularly — and have so for years.
The moral of this story: Take that trip. Learn to dance, Get a dog ... or two. Buy that dress (or something that you think is too extravagant or you don’t deserve). Don’t blow your diet or make yourself sick, but eat that hamburger once in a while. Without guilt. Write that book. Take a risk. Tackle what you’ve been putting off.
And, even if you can’t carry a tune, sing your heart out.