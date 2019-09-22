I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am shaken.
What do you bring to celebrate someone’s return to the living? Someone released from the ER after an overdose?
By some miracle, you’ve been given a second chance, what a gift! Balloons and flowers don’t seem appropriate to mark this occasion. There’s no card for this in the Hallmark section.
I guess I’ll bring food. That seems to be a good offering. That’s what I do. I am a cook in this family.
Driving to your house I realize my mind and body feel like they’ve been knocked off center. I have this unsettled, sick feeling I can’t shake.
Arriving at your house, you are in the yard screaming at your father. Years of pent-up anger seem to be being unleashed. You are screaming, “You never loved me. I want to die. I have no education, no job. My life sucks.”
I use every tool I can muster to diffuse this TNT powder keg of emotion/explosive bomb. I tell you there’s help — although now I have less faith in those words.
Who can help here? If there is, where is it?
A call is made to a previous counselor. Her message informs that she is on vacation. Won’t be back for 10 days. What timing.
I tell you your life has meaning and I love you. You direct nasty comments toward me now. I ignore them, stay calm, tell myself to keep breathing.
Then the tears come and you just break down. I hold you and let you cry. I’m praying these tears will wash away the dirt on your psyche.
This is the wake-up call. I’m certain. This will set you on a better path, a course correction.
I hug you and tell you we could be gathering here to plan your funeral. That’s when my tears start.
I tell you I want you to get healthy and stop using, and you AGREE! I feel like I can finally exhale. You get it. You are making sense. You want to get off all drugs, even the prescribed ones. You tell us it’s the first time you used heroin. You were depressed. A terrible mistake.
I believe you.
You are ready to make it better, get back in therapy, start looking for a job. I believe all of it. It’s what I want to hear.
We sit for a meal together. We talk baseball and the weather. It feels normal, as if a wand has been waved and the problem is gone. Such magical thinking, as if wishing it were true would make it so.
I so desperately want to believe all your words.
This unsettled feeling just won’t go away. I can’t seem to find balance.
I am the aunt of an addict, and I am shaken.