(Editor’s note: This is the second of a multi-part series about drug addiction and its effects on those who are closest to the addict. A new installment will appear each Sunday. In an effort to protect the identities of those involved, the Times is allowing the author and everyone else mentioned throughout the series to remain anonymous. However, the Times has verified that the people and events in this series are real.)
I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am disappointed.
You’ve called to say you won’t be coming to the birthday party. I wonder what the number is now. How many birthdays have you missed? How many family get-togethers have you avoided? How many joyful events have you skipped?
You are not feeling well. Stomach is off. It's the same excuse every time. Are those the code words for “I’m high" or "I’m having withdrawals?” I just don’t know, but it seems to be some physical effect of your addiction.
How foolish I’ve been all these years.
It started with the long bathroom visits. You’d be at my house and suddenly disappear. Where’d you go? Oh, he’s in the bathroom again.
Why did it take me so long to figure out that you were going through the cabinets and the drawers searching for pills. You were apparently really good at it too. This is an old house and drawers creak. I didn’t hear a sound.
I was pretending that several 20-minute bathroom breaks in a visit of just a hours were normal. I so desperately wanted to believe you just had a sick stomach. I am guilty of burying my head in the sand. I was just so clueless.
But what do you do with that knowledge? Put a timer on using the bathroom? What do you do with an addict at your table?
Remember that time I planned your birthday party, and you were the last to arrive and the first to leave? That one stung.
How about the birthday when you did show up and you slept on the couch? Oh, he’s just tired today. I was always making excuses.
So, is it better for you to show up and deal with that, or is it better if you’re just not here? What’s harder to deal with, your presence or your absence? Tough call.
I’m a little wiser now. You won’t be at the party today not because of a tummy ache, but because you are an addict. Your drug of choice has consumed your life. Slowly, it seems to be consuming ours too. It’s like a blackness that hovers above you, a gray cloud that is ever present.
We, all of us, are secondary to the drugs. In truth, it’s been that way for a long time. And it's terribly difficult to accept. I wish you could see what you’re missing because, in spite of it all, I do wish you were here and I wish I could hug you and tell you that.
I put down the phone, smile and try to push this dark ache aside for now. I go back to the family and friends gathering here. I answer questions when I'm asked where you are. He’s just not coming today. When I share the news I see the sadness on your grandfather’s face. Then I hear the gentle words of your young cousin, my son, remind me, ”That’s just how he is, Mom."
I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am disappointed.