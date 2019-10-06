I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am filled with hope.
You’ve decided to go to rehab. I am so hopeful that this will steer you on a better path. This is surely the cure to this horrible situation.
You call to talk hours before you check in. When I hear your voice I begin desperately searching for all the right words to say — to encourage you, to remind you that you can do this, that you are loved, that you’re doing the right thing. My mind is racing. Please God, help me to find the right words to offer him now.
I listen to your voice. You sound good. You sound clearheaded. You seem ready to make a change.
We talk longer than we have in ages.
I am so happy to hear your voice. I am so thankful that you see the light and want to get help. Things are surely going to improve now. Better days must be ahead. I breathe a sigh of relief. Finally, you’ve turned a corner.
The call ends with me hoping I offered the right words. I feel like we connected. This was a good conversation. I am sure of that.
Funny how little things can lift your spirits, when a heavy load somehow becomes much lighter. The day suddenly feels better.
Life has a way of teaching you important lessons.
I want so much for you to slay this beast of addiction. I know you can do this. A soft voice reminds me, “He can do this if he chooses.”
You can’t save someone from themselves. We each have our own choices and decisions to make. We are masters of our own fates, that as much as we hope and pray for others, they too are the masters of their own destinies.
It’s a hard reality to face. The only people we can change are ourselves. The only power we have is in our choices. It’s a difficult truth for me to accept.
Three days after our conversation you walk out of rehab.