I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am numb.
How can you describe the way your heart sinks — and then stops — when you hear, in the early-morning hours, “We’re at the emergency room at Geneva. He’s OD’d.”
The way that physical sensation seems to just leave your being? It’s a numbness, a nothingness.
Somehow, you are able to function enough to get dressed, grab keys, get in the car, and get to the hospital. I face the woman at the ER window, and she leads me back.
There you are on a small bed, your closest family surrounding you.
I go to you and hold your hand and cry because my heart doesn’t see a heroin addict.
I see the little baby I held in my arms 20 years ago. I called you a little pirate because every time I held you, you’d just open one eye to look at me before falling back to sleep. I see the 4-year-old in his Gilligan hat helping me water the plants. I see your little face out on the Little League field waiting to catch a ball.
How can this possibly be where we ended up?
Your mom tells me your lips turned blue. You were gasping for air, dying right in front of her eyes. Suddenly, I am transported back to watching my own mother’s death. Now I am gasping for air.
I look at my sister and your father and I can’t imagine how they can be handling all this. Their son. Here. Dying and brought back to life. This is the stuff of nightmares.
Thank God for these people, who are trained for such a crisis. Police revived you with three doses of Narcan. The hospital staff, all so calm and quiet and efficient. Here you are, alive.
I know this is not unique. I’ve read the obituaries in the paper. Here we are on the brink of being another drug statistic.
You’ve almost died from an overdose, and we are informed they will be releasing you soon.
Just go home, as if you are leaving with a broken bone? To what. To where? What do you mean you are letting him go? Where does he go? Where do we go? Back to the life that led to this?
This doesn’t make sense. Where are the experts? Surely, they’ll be here now.
I want to scream, “This is a disaster. Help us.”
No one is coming.
We all sit quietly, not knowing what to say, how to cope, where to go from here.
I realize the time. I have no coverage today. Work calls. Life keeps marching on. I kiss you on the forehead, place my hand on your heart and pray you can feel all the love I have for you, my hurting nephew.
I go to my car, put my hair up, call my husband, tell my son I love him. I cry all the way to work.
I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am numb.