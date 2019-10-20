I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am resentful.
I am angry and resentful about a horrible situation that I did not create, one I did not choose but affects me and my whole family. Lately, it’s infested my body and my mind like a parasite.
I am resentful that I am the one going to therapy, seeking counseling and attending support meetings for a problem that is not of my choosing. As if some giant wheel of fortune has been spun and we landed on the space everyone wants to avoid. The only thing others can do is look away. Sorry that it happened to you, but secretly glad they didn’t land on that space.
I am resentful of the time I spend worrying, wondering, planning, researching, reading about the hows and whys of addiction.
I am like a 4-year-old having a temper tantrum. I am folding my arms and stomping my feet and cursing the gods for this perceived disaster. We are a family left in the wake of destruction addiction creates. Swept up in the tornado.
I imagine the photos of the aftermath from a catastrophic storm. Pictures of homes completely wiped away. Slabs of concrete left where a beautiful home once stood. A sad skeleton of what used to be.
I am digging through timber, planks and debris trying to salvage what’s left. This is what life feels like today.
I allow myself this tantrum. I have come to accept the changing tides of emotions concerning a loved one’s addiction. I know that, in time, these emotions will pass.
I no longer resist. I allow myself the time to ride out the wave. Eventually I land on shore. Then I breathe and soften a bit. I can let the resentment wash away.
I remind myself that no one chooses addiction. I can’t imagine it’s on anyone’s list of what they want to be when they grow up. I allow myself to feel compassion for those that are addicted. Compassion for all families who are hurting just like mine. Compassion for a system that is overwhelmed by this issue. Compassion for our society, seemingly at a loss for an effective solution.
I wonder what I can do to change any of it.