I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am sad.
I’ve come across some photos of you when you were so very little. I remember that time. The happiness in holding new life. The joy in your parents’ faces. The laughter that surrounded you. What a beautiful time in life.
It’s the summer of babies. Last year it was weddings. Years ago it was graduation parties.
All the cycles of life and passing time.
It’s heartwarming to be with new parents. Their happiness, the relief of finally holding their precious child for whom they’ve waited seemingly so long. I remember those early days of both parenting and aunt-ing. To hold a new baby you, yourself, seem reborn. Just say that new baby’s name and your heart fills. You can’t hold back a smile when reporting or hearing updates of all that baby can do today.
Even through that new-parent exhaustion, when you look in new parents’ eyes, something in them has been brought to life. This awe. This proud moment. They’ve somehow, incredibly, participated in creating this miracle. Creating new life. Finally, after all these months, that life is now part of this larger world. There’s a light in their eyes.
I recognize this light and I see it in new parents. Ask them about their baby and they glow. It’s love, but deeper, I think, is this light of hope. Hope shining within them. Dreams of all that’s yet to be. Dreams of all that could be. Every good thing imaginable.
I remember that in your parents’ faces 20 years ago. I close my eyes and remember the happy moments from those early days. What a joy to be a part of a new baby’s first days.
I flash forward to today and see your parents’ faces now. I look into their eyes. That bright light is faded and weary. It’s a subtle change and might be missed if one’s not paying attention. When your name is mentioned I hear beyond their voices and look into their eyes. That’s where the pain of these past years is reflected. The gray cloud that addiction creates settles over them. This is pain and sadness.
How can the arc of a life take this painful trajectory? Were there points on that curve that could have altered the course of this path? How can those first days of joy-filled, first moments of love, hope and joy turn into the darkness of worry, fear and loss?
Addiction is even more cruel a beast than time.
Today, I hold the neighbor’s new baby and smile and feel the joy in his parents’ presence. What a gift, this new life. I look into Mom and Dad’s eyes. Yup, there it is, that light. And, in the back of my mind, I wonder. In 13 years, in 17 years, in 21 years will this same light in their eyes still be shining in the same way? I offer up a prayer that they will.
I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am sad.