I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am looking
for help.
I embody what the poet Rita Dove wrote: ”Our situation is intolerable, but what’s worse is to sit here and do nothing.”
After you leave rehab we hear that you are at your drug dealer’s house. In desperation, I call the police. Explain the situation. Ask if they can arrest you.
What kind and patient people they were. They listened and took my information, as if you were the only drug addict on the streets. What was I thinking? Shaking my head, this is a low point as I look back.
I’ve called a therapist. I need to talk to someone to help me handle my racing thoughts, my confusion, my desire to do something, my powerlessness.
One hour later she tells me to see him in my palms and lift him up to God. I am faith-filled. I pray for him and all of us daily. I’m doing that already. There must be more. I have to be able to do more.
Bottom line: He doesn’t want your help. I guess I could have saved myself the co-pay. My wise husband has been telling me that for months. You can’t help people who don’t want your help.
It’s not enough. I am stubborn and persistent.
I am suffocating under the weight of it all, this incredible heaviness I feel. Earlier in the week I hear on a podcast, whatever the problem, the answer is always more support. Forever seeking an answer. Digging through piles of rubble and hoping to magically find the buried treasure of a solution. It surely must exist.
I’ve done a little research. There are local groups and plenty of family support meetings right here in town. I’ve found one just down the street.
Today I am going there. I have no idea what I am getting into — who will be there, will they know me, what will be said? What do I say? Do I have to explain? Will I be interrogated on what I’m doing here? Nervous, curious, afraid.
So here I am. Directions are clearly marked. I follow the signs to the meeting room. I hear talking as I approach and am greeted by smiles and hellos. I’m invited to have a seat.
I sit quietly and look around. A small gathering of people. People I could pass in Wegmans. Normal people. Regular people.
As the time for the meeting to start draws near I am offered a book. As I flip through it, there are passages that are relevant and meaningful to what I am feeling. I want to cry. I am in the right place. I have a calm sense that these people get it.
As people share, there are no drawn-out tales of disaster. What I am hearing are stories of how to cope, how to rebuild your own life in spite of having an addict in the family. Struggles and strategies.
The hour passes quickly. I smile to these new acquaintances and walk out the door.
The sun is shining. I am feeling lighter somehow. I think I will return, maybe ask a question. These are people dealing with hurt, just like I am, and still surviving. The answer to “What can I do,” I realize, is to take care of me. To heal my hurts. To trust in my prayers.
I am the aunt of an addict, and today my question is answered.