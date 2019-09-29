I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am shifting my perspective.
Here’s the image in my mind. You see the person you love standing in the middle of the railroad tracks. You’re in the distance. You see the lights of the train coming up behind them. You wave your arms and start yelling, “Step off the tracks. Look out. All you need to do is step off the tracks.” And you wait, hoping for some recognition, some movement, some change.
You can scream louder, jump up and down, wave your arms furiously. “You are going to get killed if you stay where you are. Just step off the tracks.”
They stay on the tracks.
This is what it’s like, this cycle of hope and disappointment and frustration. Why don’t they just step of the damn tracks? It becomes a series of near-misses. You know in your gut this story never has a happy ending. How many times can you elude the grim reaper?
If they just quit they could have a chance at a good life.
Today I am with a friend. She is telling me about her teenagers. One has failed a test and having some struggles in school. Another is stressing about college issues. I share news of trials and tribulations with my 13-year-old. We listen and nod heads and sympathize like good friends do. There’s a pause in the conversation, and I say, “At least they’re not using heroin.” She agrees. We hold that silently.
My mind tells me every problem has a solution. The answer to this one seems elusive.
Suddenly, now any trouble or crisis brings that thought — immediately — to my mind. It has become my default, my new low-water mark. Didn’t get that promotion, didn’t make the team, failed that test. Got it bad? At least you’re not addicted to heroin and you can still have a good life. You are still alive.
And then one day the light bulb goes off. I have to apply that litmus test, that rationale, to myself.
I am grieving for all the lost hopes and dreams I had for you, dear nephew. I am letting go of all that I imagined could have been. The happy times I thought we’d share. The family I hoped we’d be.
Which is more painful? The reality of your addiction or the loss of the imagined could-have-beens? Hard to say.
Then I tell myself, I am not using heroin, and, thank God I can still have a good life.
I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am shifting my perspective.