I am the aunt of an addict, and today I am recognizing my own growth.
I am unfazed by any crisis situation that arises regarding your addiction now. Is this equanimity, acceptance, resignation, resilience? I can’t decide.
After your first overdose, several months later it happens again. This time I miss the call. I’ve left my phone downstairs to charge. When I get up there are missed calls and texts from 2 a.m. You’re in the ER, again. You overdosed, again. You were revived, again. You are alive.
You are playing Russian Roulette with your life. How many times can Narcan revive you? Same choices, same consequences. Here you are again. What more can be said?
I am frightened at first by my reaction. There is none. No racing heart, no panic. Have I become desensitized to such horrible news? Is part of me expecting the eventual call that you are in prison or dead? Am I preparing myself for that inevitability? It all seems so awful. And yet here I am, calmly taking it all in.
This time the nurse in the ER spends a little time with you and warns you about your potentially fatal decisions and tells you how close you were to death. She shares information with you from FLACRA.
By the time I receive more details you are already released from the hospital and are home.
For years, when I would hear of these drug-related horrors, it was like having the wind knocked out of me. Now this news has as much impact on me as if I am told it’s raining. Just a fact, not a shock any longer.
I finally accept there is only one thing that will make you stop using drugs, your own recognition and desire that you want to do it. I realize this burden has not been mine to carry. I see now, that if you are trying to help someone who is lost, and they aren’t willing to not be lost, you can’t help them. What you can do is gather up the pieces of your own life and move on.
I see the darkness and the pain. I am no longer being pulled into it. I can see it, release it with less judgment and recognize it as passing events in our lives. Life is a teacher that sometimes offers an unexpected curriculum. This unfolding journey continues to offer small gifts as time passes.
Someone close to me recently commented that over the years, this has changed me. I would be foolish to think otherwise. But I would like to think for the better. That it has made me more patient, more compassionate, more understanding. That I am able to hug the people I hold dear a little tighter. That I can deeply appreciate the many blessings I experience daily. To accept that life can be messy and full of frustrations and disappointments but I can choose to see the beauty and goodness and life all around me. That even though my heart still aches at times, I can choose to stay in the light.
I recognize my initial reaction for what it is: growth. I am able to remain steady in this crisis. I am comfortable even in this often uncomfortable situation. I can sit peacefully and face the reality of what is. No anger, no blame, no grief. Just acceptance. This is growth.