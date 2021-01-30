As we all continue to navigate these times that are so unprecedented in so many different ways, we continue to search out those moments that give our lives a sense of normalcy. And humor.
Here’s a recent one for me:
With my dad having been born in Italy, I have lived my 60 years savoring many of the traditions that go along with that: Large — and loud! — family gatherings; an appreciation for Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, and Sinatra; a nice glass of wine; and one that is perhaps less well known, planning tomorrow’s dinner while eating today’s.
My wife and I were, if not prescient, at least fortunate to have sprung my 89-year-old pop from his senior living center and move him into our home long before COVID began lurking, and so we lately have enjoyed intense doses of those traditions, especially during virus lockdown.
One night, we were finishing a dinner of homemade deep-dish pizza, the fresh dough courtesy of dad, when he said, in his thick Italian accent: “I think tomorrow we should try carbonara.”
I almost choked on my last bite of pie. It was like he had said, “Tomorrow, let’s cure cancer.”
Spaghetti carbonara, an historic Roman dish, is sublimely simple but notoriously tricky to pull off. Simple because it calls only for spaghetti, olive oil, black pepper, parmesan cheese, eggs, and lard. Tricky for two reasons: the eggs, which are added at the end and are cooked by the hot pasta with care taken so they don’t become scrambled eggs; and that lard, traditionally the tastiest fat — an oxymoron, maybe, to some but not to Italian cooks — on a pig, the jowls. In Italian, it’s guanciale (pronounced gwan-CHAH-lay).
Did I say this is not a vegetarian dish? And did I mention that guanciale is not easy to come by in normal times to say nothing about during the middle of a global pandemic?
I commented to dad that our pantry presently was lacking in cured pork cheeks, and he said he’d been pondering that; of course, I mean what else is there to do during a lockdown but watch Italian soccer and think about dinner? His solution was to use the latest capocollo he had made instead.
Now, the Romans would wag their fingers, shake their heads, and say, “No, no, no … carbonara without guanciale is not real carbonara.” But again, with COVID swirling around, you make due, no?
“Capicola,” in dad’s Neapolitan dialect — sometimes called “gabagool” in that celebrated American dialect called Brooklyn-Italian — is cured pork shoulder or neck laced with fat, seasoned with wine and spices, stuffed into natural casing and hung to dry. Dad made it in his bedroom. Seriously. He cured it by flipping one of our prized wooden barstools upside down and hanging the cherished meat on a crossbar. Talk about repurposing.
The fat from dad’s barstool-cured gabagool rendered down perfectly and deliciously. I managed to not overcook the eggs, and our non-traditional, slightly jiggered version of carbonara, washed down with a glass of homemade vino, was incredibly tasty.
And dad said, as he took his final bite, “I think tomorrow we should try Italian pot roast.”
An addendum to this story:
The next day, I texted my cousin Duke Gorgoni — another foodie like me — a condensed version of the carbonara story and apparently, as they would say in the South, I flung a craving on Duke because he was bound and determined to make his own. That day.
He didn’t have any gabagool or jowls at home so he went out in search of some, and scored real guanchiale (at $38 per pound, by the way) at his local Wegmans in DeWitt. So he enjoyed carbonara that was even more authentic than ours.
And two days later a package arrived at our house via Fed Ex. It was from Duke: A package of vacuum-sealed guanciale. Wegmans had two that day, so he bought one for himself and one for us, to thank us for inspiring him.
Now, the next time dad says, “Let’s make some carbonara …” we can make the real thing!