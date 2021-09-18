I have a buddy — Lyons Athletic Hall of Famer and rock drummer extraordinaire Pete Kitchen — who teases me when he doesn’t see a weekend column from me.
“Must be you were slacking off this week, Mikey,” he’ll say. “Or maybe you were on vacation.”
I tell him it’s usually quite the opposite. I enjoy engaging with our readers, and when I don’t have a column, it’s not because I’m being lazy or away, it’s because I am too busy, occupied by all the responsibilities called for in being the executive editor of the Finger Lakes Times.
And now — since Sept. 1 — that title has changed to publisher, and I really don’t yet have a great feel for how my time will be consumed in the new role. I will say, increased duties or not, that one of my goals is actually to write a column to readers even more often on Saturdays than I used to. (Did you read that, Pete?)
I was thinking about calling it something snazzy, a play on Cutillo or something. Another buddy, Bill Sweeney, calls me “Coots,” so maybe like “Toots from Coots?” Nah. “Mike’s Likes?” No way. For now, I’m just going to go with “Publisher’s Corner.” Kind of pedestrian, I know, but if any marketing whizzes out there can come up with something better, please feel free to get in touch.
My intention is to write about all kinds of things — serious and otherwise — but mainly I plan to keep you informed about things that are happening here at what longtime editor, the late, great D.C. Hadley, used to call the Paragraph Factory. You know, where we construct and stack paragraphs. Lots of them. Every day.
To start with, I want to thank all of you who took the time to congratulate me or to wish me well when our owners, Community Media Group, named me publisher. Folks sent emails, hand-written notes and cards (I didn’t know people still did those things!), contacted me via Facebook, Instant Messaged me, even called me on the phone (imagine that). I was even waiting for a rock to be thrown through the window with a note attached … but that will probably happen the first time I screw up. I even heard from many people I don’t even know, so thank you. It all was appreciated.
It showed me how much readers care about this paper, and reminded me of when we won our first “AP Newspaper of Distinction Award” in 2012. I was in Wegmans (where else?) when I ran into another friend, the late Pete Petrucci, who congratulated me by saying, “How about that? Our little old paper right here in little old Geneva, New York, winning that big award. Wow … ”
And I have always carried those words with me — “our little old paper” — as a reminder of how much the Finger Lakes Times means to folks in this part of the world and the responsibility that we have in our building on Genesee Street to steward the business.
I’m thrilled too for the opportunity to follow Mark Lukas, and before him, Paul Barrett, two of the finest publishers of community newspapers I’ve worked with in my nearly 40 years in this industry.
If I’m half as successful as those two, FLT readers will be the beneficiaries.
One thing I promise is that I will always be grounded. When CMG Vice President Pat Patterson offered me the position, he said, “I know it’s a pretty important position and will cause some buzz in the community, but what people are mainly interested in is what’s for dinner.”
He said, “Some people will be happy for you, and they will say, ‘Wow, that’s great that Cutillo got the job, he’ll do well … what’s for dinner?’ And other people will say, ‘Cutillo? Can’t stand the guy. The paper’s in trouble … what’s for dinner?’ ”
So, enough of this first “Publisher’s Corner.” If you have a question about the paper, how or why we do things, please drop me a line, and I’ll do my best to answer it.
Thanks for reading and thanks for being part of the Finger Lakes Times‘ family. I hope you all have a great dinner tonight.
And Pete … I hope you’re happy.