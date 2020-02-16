We have been hearing nothing but favorable comments about two features we are running this year that go hand in hand with the Finger Lakes Times’ 125th anniversary — our “Pages From the Past” on Sundays and “Throwback Thursdays.”
Obviously, we’re pleased that they are resonating with readers — the reproductions of long-ago pages, such as last Sunday’s from Feb. 14, 1902, detailing a fire that ravaged the Castle Street YMCA in Geneva, and the photo packages of historic events such as Jane Russell’s appearance at Club 86 and New York Gov. Thomas Dewey campaigning for president in Lyons.
A side benefit for us that we didn’t factor in, however, is how fascinating it’s been combing through old photos, archives and editions from days gone by. Preparing those features for publication has provided an almost daily walk down memory lane and given us an even greater appreciation of the rich history of our four-county area of the Finger Lakes.
This past week allowed me to become reacquainted with perhaps the most impactful person ever associated with Geneva. Over the years, the city has been visited by some pretty famous folks: Robert F. Kennedy campaigned here; Pete Rose played baseball here; and the Marquis de Lafayette, Gen. George Washington’s righthand man, spoke and dined here. Artist Arthur Dove, musicians Travie McCoy and Scott LaFaro, and actress Lauren Holly were born here or spent significant time here.
But none of them left their mark on the world like Elizabeth Blackwell. Make that Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell.
Many residents doubtless know that there is an Elizabeth Blackwell Street in Geneva, but few know that in January of 1849 — 12 full years before the Civil War even began — Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in the history of the United States to receive a medical degree. Right here at Geneva Medical College, which was chartered in 1834 and was part of Geneva College that later became Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
I stumbled upon her story as I was searching for something else — isn’t that always the case with great finds? It was in the Jan. 26, 1849 edition of the Geneva Gazette — the Finger Lakes Times was not even a twinkle in some publisher’s eye, still 46 years from being born. Under the very small headline “Geneva Medical College Commencement” was a complete recap of the historic day when Elizabeth Blackwell — No. 1 in her class, it should be noted — was conferred her medical degree and became Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell.
And though it was 171 years ago, a simpler time, the magnitude of the historic occasion apparently was not lost on the reporter, who, in the grand style of the day, wrote: “It was a scene for a painter. A lady — alone! — Braving the prejudices existing against her sex — the observed of a teeming and intelligent audience — the first in the annals of the world to receive at the hands of the Faculty a medical diploma! The President, as he extended it to her, bowed — as only woman can, she returned the salutation. A silence deep as death pervaded the assembly — we saw a tear gathering in many an eye …
“Many an ear hung listening on her lips, and we heard the heartfelt and impulsive reply — ‘I thank you, sir! With the aid of the Most High, it shall be the constant effort of my life to shed honor on this diploma.’ This proved too much for the audience, and quick as thought the building rung with applause.”
As poignant as the moment was, there had been so many obstacles in Dr. Blackwell’s path that it’s easy to think how it might not have happened at all. Not the least of those hurdles being the fact that women just didn’t pursue medical degrees back then.
Born in England in 1821, the third of nine children, Elizabeth moved with her family to Cincinnati in 1832. In 1838, her father, Samuel Blackwell, died, leaving the family penniless. Like her mother, Elizabeth went into teaching, a suitably accepted profession for women of her day. She was inspired to explore medicine, however, by a dying friend who insisted she wouldn’t have suffered as much if her physician had been a female.
There were few medical schools back then; none accepted women. Elizabeth was rejected by dozens of colleges until — some say by a fluke — she was accepted at Geneva Medical College. The faculty assumed that the all-male student body would never agree to a woman in their ranks, so they allowed the men to vote on her admission, and reportedly as a joke, they voted her in.
By Elizabeth’s own accounts, she faced discrimination and other obstacles both in the classroom and around the city, the locals shunning her for defying her gender role. However, she persevered and eventually earned the respect of all, most especially her professors and classmates.
Armed with that degree, Dr. Blackwell went on to achieve great success in the field she labored so hard to become a part of — she worked in London and Paris, opened a clinic in New York for poor women and children, became the first woman listed on the British Medical Register, set up private practices in London and New York, and — with the start of the Civil War in 1861 — helped establish the U.S. Sanitary Commission, which sought to alleviate disease caused by the unsanitary conditions of war.
Back to the Geneva Gazette’s coverage of her gradation, though. It’s obvious that her gender was top of mind. What might be considered sexist in a straight news story these days, the reporter 17 decades ago wrote: “To say that she is pretty, would be a declaration for which she would not thank us. To write that she was homely, would be an insult to any woman. She is good-looking — a face that wins favorably upon you; affable in her manner she pleases you; intelligent and witty, she amuses you; amiable and confiding, she wins upon you.”
In that same edition of the Gazette was a letter to the editor that begins, “Allow me, a stranger, to leave my impressions of the Commencement of Geneva Medical College … ” The writer is not identified, so we don’t know if it’s a man or a woman, but upon describing the graduates, the writer reports: “I discovered at the head, a lady neatly and appropriately attired … of delicate proportions and easy carriage, on her way to receive the highest honors of the profession of Medicine.”
The letter continues: “The scene was an interesting and novel one … she stood by general assent, at the head of the class in power of intellect … God speed Elizabeth Blackwell, M.D., in her errand of mercy, particularly to her own sex, who too often fatally neglect a resort to professional aid from motives which can be well appreciated — and all hail! … a highly educated and intellectual female, who dares to prove that … woman can rise above every difficult and take her stand among the educated and intelligent Physicians of our country.”
The main Gazette article, in commenting on Elizabeth’s thanking President Hale for handing the diploma to her, wrote: “Thank? Elizabeth Blackwell, the world cannot thank thee too much!”
Indeed. And all that history happened right here.