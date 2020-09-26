For a small, mostly rural area, the Finger Lakes region has a sports legacy that rings like a game-winning, grand-slam home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Longtime residents and sports fans know the names and the history. Legendary Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim is from Lyons. Two-time Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Tom Coughlin hails from Waterloo, which also was home to former NBA player John Schweitz. Former Patriots’ star running back Tony Collins is from Penn Yan, and in fact, was a high school teammate of another former NFL player, William “Cris” Crissy. Hall of Fame baseball coach George Valesente and pitcher Dave Giusti, of the 1971 World Series-champion Pittsburgh Pirates, are from Seneca Falls. Newark was home to Tom Burgess, who quarterbacked two Canadian Football League teams to Grey Cup championships. Hobart and William Smith Colleges have chipped in with Hall of Fame coaches and players, including current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Ali Marpet. Geneva has produced many too, such as Tyrone Scott, who played basketball at Boston College during the Big East’s heyday, and pro boxer Rocky Fratto, who fought for WBA Super Welterweight title in 1981.
There are many, many more in all sports, male and female, and that listing doesn’t even touch on Geneva’s long history as the former home of professional minor-league baseball, where Hall of Famer Tony Perez and all-time Major League Baseball hits leader Pete Rose began their careers.
One thread weaves through that tapestry of great names and accomplishments: The sports department at the Finger Lakes Times (and formerly the Geneva Times), which has been there to chronicle it all.
In today’s edition, we celebrate both those great moments from yesteryear and the naming of a new Sports Editor to lead our coverage into the future — Pete Lambos.
During the coronavirus pandemic, with local sports shut down, we have been running “Sports Looking Back” stories about spectacular teams, fabulous players, and unforgettable moments from the last few decades. In today’s sports section we have repackaged some of those stories while also adding a couple of fresh ones in what we hope will be a keepsake for fans.
Pete and fellow sports writer Nick Felice have produced the special section with the assistance of former Sports Editor Alan Brignall, and I hope you enjoy it, especially since sports are such an important part of all Finger Lakes communities.
Meanwhile, I know you will enjoy the passion and the commitment that Pete brings to the job. He is a native of Tampa, Fla., but is a dual citizen of Canada. The first venue makes him, by default, the first employee at the Finger Lakes Times who is a Buccaneers, Rays and Lightning fan; the second means he loves ice hockey. Pete came to the Finger Lakes to attend Hobart College and immediately fell in love with the area.
“Within 10 minutes of arriving in Geneva in 2013 for a tour of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, I knew it would be my new home,” he told me. “The understated beauty of the region initially drew me in, and since being here full-time, I have discovered new fascinations about the region, its people and businesses that call Geneva and the Finger Lakes home.”
He says it’s fate that a sports writing job would open up at the Finger Lakes Times just as he began looking for a job.
We prefer to call it our good fortune.
“We were impressed by Pete from the start of his career here,” Publisher Mark Lukas recalled. “He was eager to learn and very receptive to the coaching Alan and Mike provided early on.
“The impact of COVID on local and national sports was frustrating for Pete but he embraced the idea of throwback stories and profiling championship players and teams of the past. Many times he described the thrill it gave him when he asked a simple question of a former local legend, and the vivid details of the championship game they played in, sometimes decades ago, flowed out as if the game was played last week.”
Pete began his career with the FLT in April 2019, and while the position of Sports Editor isn’t necessarily like that of a Supreme Court Justice — for life — it is one that doesn’t turn over all that often. In fact, since 1955, when the legendary Norm Jollow started covering sports here, there have been six sports editors, including Alan Brignall and me. That’s a half-dozen in 65 years, if you’re scoring at home.
“I am a sports romantic, and learning about the local and storied sports scene in the past year and a half at the Times has felt like what I imagine it would be like for a candy addict in Willy Wonka’s factory; it just keeps getting better,” Pete said. “I am honored to be the seventh Sports Editor in the history of a newspaper that’s been around for 125 years.”
We are pleased to have him too, especially since so many of the big stories over those 125 years have been sports related and we know the impact they have on local folks. He already has changed the face of our coverage a bit and brought it into the 2020s by initiating — along with Felice — our weekly sports podcast, which is gaining viewers with each episode.
We’re also excited about what else he is going to bring to our pages.
“He’s truly a pleasure to work with and is a great asset to our news department,” Lukas said. “Our readers are very well served with Pete in the Sports Editor position.”
I’d like to invite all area sports fans to get in touch with Pete, shoot him an email at plambos@fltimes.com, or call him at (315) 789-3333, ext. 241. Introduce yourself, suggest a story, let him know why you think sports are so important to our way of life, or just say hello.
He’ll appreciate it.
“It is my hope to continue to make our readers proud of their local paper’s sports section and I look forward to the many cold fall games, warm indoor winter battles and longed-for spring contests to come,” Lambos said.