I never fancied myself as having anything in common with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (other than I’ve seen a few phantoms in my day), or actor Samuel L. Jackson, or supermodel Christie Brinkley.
Especially supermodel Christie Brinkley.
That is, until Monday.
After Monday I also had something in common with Tom Jones, Dolly Parton and a super couple, Jonas brother Joe and his wife, actress Sophie Turner.
All of those stars — and so many, many more — have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and as of Monday, when I got my second Moderna shot, so have I. It’s nothing to brag about, necessarily, and I know there are people out there who aren’t going to get it even if Donald and Melania Trump get theirs. Oh wait, they did, back in January.
So have Martha Stewart. And Anthony Hopkins (“How about a nice Chianti with your Pfizer?”). And another power couple, Robin Thicke, 44, and fiancé April Love Geary, 26, who said on Instagram, “Couples who get the vaccine together, stay together.”
The list goes on, and the names are easy to find with a simple Google search. Many movie stars, famous athletes, writers, politicians and other celebrities, recognizing the power of their names, words and selfies (called “vaxxies” if taken after just getting the jab) have taken to their various social media platforms to tell the world that they have been vaccinated in the hope that it will encourage others to do so as well.
I’ve written before that I realize vaccinations — of any sort — are not for everyone, but if Willie Nelson, Judi Dench and “Star Wars” actor Anthony Daniels, who played gold droid C-3PO in the films, can get it, many more everyday folks, like me and my family, can too. (Daniels tweeted out after his, “Droids don’t get Covid. But humans do. Please… Get vaccinated, too. We’re NOT doomed!”)
Americans, for the most part, are listening. Over the past week or so an average of about 3 million shots per day have been administered, that breaks down to about 125,000 per hour or, in the 15 or so minutes it takes you to read this column, about 31,000 people.
The CDC says about 77 million people — or over 23% of the total U.S. population — are fully vaccinated. And of course, that’s on Friday as I write this; when you read it on Saturday, the numbers will be higher.
It includes actress Julia Louis Dreyfus (“Fully jabbed! Fully grateful!”), legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty (“It didn’t only help me, it helps my family around me and all the people I associate with so you’re not only helping yourself, you’re helping your neighbors also”), and horror writer Stephen King (who said, very unhorrifyingly, “very cool.”)
Worldwide, more than 850 million vaccine doses have been administered, about 11 doses for every 100 people, as we work toward global herd immunity — said to be between 70-80 people per 100 — and estimated by some experts to be possible by 2022.
Among those around the world who have been vaccinated that you have heard of: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Isabella Rossellini, Sir Elton John, Pope Francis, and the Dalai Lama (“Big hitter, the Lama …” oh wait, that’s another movie).
All those who have been vaccinated can start to get their lives back together. According to the CDC, they should still take precautions, but they can gather indoors with over vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, they can travel more freely, they can even gather indoors with unvaccinated people.
Of course, many of those who are not vaccinated do some of those things anyways, but why not add a modicum of caution? Like Billy Crystal has, and Whoopi Goldberg has, and country music star Eric Church has.
I had a conversation with Christopher Bates earlier this week. He and his wife Isabel Bogadtke own FLX Provisions and FLX Table in downtown Geneva and are immersed in the service industry, having opened up two new eateries in Corning in the middle of the pandemic with a third on the way. He had a refreshing outlook on things.
“It’s the mix of sort of the combination of the politics that are happening in the world, spring weather, the vaccine rollouts, the stimulus, etc., etc, that are going on that all of a sudden make it feel like we’re coming out of the last 18 months of winter that we’ve all lived through,” he said. “I mean, it’s been winter here since October of 2019 basically. It finally feels like spring’s coming.”
I agree. And so do Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Stanley Tucci, and Tiffany Moon.
And because I always try to find some humor in every situation, I’ll wrap this up with one of those “The Rest of the Story” tales.
I wrote a few weeks ago about getting my first shot at Walgreens in Penn Yan and a guy ahead of me coming out from his shot and saying to me, “It’s real easy, don’t worry about it. Except all they have left are rusty needles.”
He thought he would get a rise out of me with that little joke. Well, lo and behold, the same guy was ahead of me in line again on Monday and this time I learned his name, Lynn Axtell of Penn Yan (“Born and bred,” he said), who, among other pursuits, takes care of Lakeview Cemetery in the village and says he, like me, also enjoys finding humor in situations.
As he was going in for his own second dose — like all the above named celebrities — I told him the pressure was on to come out with a different line because the “rusty needle” one had already been used.
He didn’t disappoint. After a few minutes, he came out rolling down his sleeve and said, “I hope you have clean underwear on because they don’t give you the second shot in the arm …”
I laughed and said, “My mom taught me to always wear clean underwear.”
My new friend Lynn laughed as well and went on his way, fully vaccinated — just like Barack Obama … and Jimmy Kimmel … and …
Mike Cutillo is the Times executive editor. He can be reached at mcutillo@fltimes.com.