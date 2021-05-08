It was one of those great finds, something you come across when you are looking for something else.
I was browsing through some video files I had saved on my home computer, videos that years ago I had converted from old 8mm movie film to digital. It’s kind of the modern-day version of rummaging through the cardboard boxes in your closet filled with reels of film (and kids, if you don’t know what 8mm movie film is, ask your parents — or better yet, your grandparents.)
My Dad turns 90 today, and I was looking for old clips of him.
What I found was something even more precious: Clips of my Mom.
Dad is still with us, still making memories. Mom died 13 years ago — which sometimes feels like yesterday and sometimes feels like a thousand years ago. Memories of her are those that we keep alive through stories, toasts at family gatherings … and long-forgotten-about video clips.
Not one for being in front of the camera and of course, at a time way before Facebook when even mundane goings-on are recorded and sent out for the whole wide cyberworld to see, video footage of Mom is rare.
The one that I came across the other night was of a Christmas morning in 1991 when my 5-year-old daughter was opening a present from Grandma, which happened to be a box of plastic dinosaurs. Every kid goes through a dinosaur stage, right? Our daughter’s was fueled by the Spielberg film “The Land Before Time,” which included characters such as Littlefoot, Spike and Ducky, all of which — and more — were in that box from Grandma and Kristine, with wide eyes and a bright smile, was providing a running commentary on each as she pulled them out.
It’s a special clip.
To put it in a more modern context, it sort of reminds me of a scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” where Clark Griswold, mistakenly locked in the attic, comes across a chest of — here we go again — 8mm family films. He puts them on a projector and relives cherished memories until he is rescued from the attic.
In an otherwise goofball kind of movie, it’s a tender scene.
Back to my find, there are other clips of Mom — of her at my friend Kevin’s wedding, at our daughter’s First Communion, at a Christmas Eve party — all sweet but way too short, sort of like her life.
On this Mother’s Day, however, I’ll watch them again and remember so many of the other memories of her that were never captured on film: How much she enjoyed a nip of the Italian liqueur Strega; how she didn’t read books so much as she devoured them, especially romance novels and history books about the kings and queens of England, Camelot and the Kennedys, World War II; how she loved playing with her granddaughters; how much she adored board games like Scrabble and crossword puzzles in the newspaper; how much she revered her first cup of coffee in the morning (it was almost like she only went to bed at night to ready herself for that java the next day); and how much she treasured family gatherings no matter how extra work it made for her.
My mother-in-law Josie has many of the same traits — and an equal amount of love in her heart — and so we are blessed to still have her in our lives. We’ll celebrate her in person this weekend while toasting Mom who is watching over us from above.
If your Mom is still with you, make sure you take plenty of photos and videos of her, and if she’s not, continue keeping those memories alive. Above all, have a very Happy Mother’s Day.