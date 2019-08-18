Jack Kerouac, American novelist and poet, said, “The only
truth is music.”
Keith Richard of the Rolling Stones said, “Music is a language that doesn’t speak in particular words. It speaks in emotions, and if it’s in the bones, it’s in the bones.”
We know that music is in the bones of many of our readers, so when — in honor of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary — we put out a call to send in vignettes of your favorite concerts, shows or even Woodstock itself, we knew you would dig down to your bones and provide some outstanding contributions.
Because you always do.
So, from Arlo Guthrie, Alice Cooper and the 5th Dimension to the rock musical “Hair,” I hope everyone enjoyed those walks down Musical Memory Lane — many of which included photographs — that are in the A section of today’s paper.
I thought I would add a couple of my own — one about my all-time favorite concert and another about a concert I didn’t even attend but that made an impression upon me.
My musical tastes are all over the board, and I have been fortunate enough to see many of my favorites, from Bruno Mars (Boston Garden) to Chuck Mangione (Smith Opera House and Turning Stone casino). In about a one-week stretch in 2001, I went to see a band popular with young folks, Vertical Horizon, followed by a man revered by older folks, Tony Bennett, both with my daughter. At the Vertical Horizon show, I said to her, “I think I’m the oldest person here,” and she said, “Yeah, but you’re the coolest older person here.” And at Tony Bennett, I told her, “I think you’re the youngest person here,” and she replied, “Yeah, but I’m the coolest youngest person here.”
You can’t beat that, I don’t think.
Anyway, Bruce Springsteen has always been among my favorites, and I’ve seen him five or six times, but the most memorable was in 2012. It was Oct. 31 — Halloween night — and the Boss was supposed to have played the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester the night before, but Hurricane Sandy, barreling her way up the East Coast, had wiped out those plans.
The show was postponed just the one night, and when Bruce finally appeared, it was obvious that the devastation Sandy had wrecked upon his native New Jersey, among other locales in the Northeast, had taken its toll. Obviously emotional and somewhat haggard looking, Springsteen dedicated the show to the folks in his native state and everyone affected by Sandy and later would be part of a huge Hurricane Sandy Benefit show.
At that show in Rochester, though, he seemed to be running out of gas as the night progressed. My wife and I looked at each other as he played his final few songs, and said, “Well, he’s just wiped out … look at what he’s been through, plus he is in his 60s, you know.”
Sounded about right. But boy were wrong.
After retiring back stage for a few minutes, the Boss came back out re-energized and blistered through an encore that lasted over an hour. He was belting out songs and jamming on his guitar like he was 18 years old. At one point he was being passed on the outstretched arms of the fans who were standing near the stage, on his back, singing and playing that guitar without missing a beat.
It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen at a live show. Where he got the energy, I’ll never know.
Which leads me to the coolest concert I never saw, and by a winding road, back to the aforementioned Keith Richards.
We were in Tuscany in 2017 on a group trip to Italy and visiting Lucca, a medieval city of about 80,000 people that is over 2,000 years old, and in fact was a Roman colony in 180 B.C. Members of our group weren’t necessarily excited about all that history — they were more excited that Richards, Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones were going to be making their first appearance in Tuscany, in Lucca, in a concert a handful of days after we were there.
Fans already were streaming into town and there was an incredible buzz, along with posters of the Stones’ iconic red tongue-and-lips logo plastered all over the ancient city. The restaurants and cafés were hopping, the street musicians were out in force, many playing Rolling Stones tunes.
A conversation I had with our tour organizer also was interesting to me and reminded me of the times in which we live. She told me that we almost were unable to visit Lucca that day for security reasons – officials thinking it might not be the safest time to truck two bus loads of American tourists into town. She had to meet with the Lucca chief of police a few days earlier and eventually received clearance.
Lucca does not have a venue large enough to hold a Rolling Stones concert. So, it was held on a field near some Roman walls where a makeshift stage was erected along with a few bleachers. Most of the 55,000 in attendance stood on the flat field, which sloped downhill away from the stage — not exactly the best viewing conditions, especially for those toward the back of that crowd.
I read one review that said it was “horrible” and “beautiful” at the same time. Mick won the crowd over as soon as he hit the stage by saying a few sentences in Italian. Despite the temporary arena setup, there were no major incidents, and though we were flying home to America on the day of the show, I imagined, in my own mind, the romantic notion of watching the Stones in an outdoor venue under the stars in Tuscany.
Yes, Keith, music is about emotions. And it gets into your bones.
