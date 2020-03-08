In this new day and age in which we live — with social media playing such a prominent role — two issues have crept up recently that we wouldn’t have been dealing with way back in the olden days, like 10 years ago.
One even has affected a local company.
Constellation Brands Inc. — headquartered in Victor with a large facility in Canandaigua — was founded in 1945 by Marvin Sands. First known as Canandaigua Industries and then as Canandaigua Wine Company, it is an international beer, wine and spirits producer with 9,000 employees in 40 facilities around the world.
One of its products is Corona beer, which, prior to just a few months ago, was known basically as a Mexican brew that was the third-most popular beer in America after Guinness and Heineken. Now it has the dubious distinction of being confused — by many people — with having something to do with the nasty, globally spreading coronavirus.
Facebook and internet memes have popped up all over the web erroneously associating the two. “Corona beer changes their name to avoid association with the corona virus outbreak,” reads one that shows a photo with the iconic Corona beer bottles and “Ebola Extra” photoshopped in as the labels, instead of “Corona.” Another shows a properly labeled Corona bottle and some limes with the question: You know what goes great with the Corona virus? Lyme Disease.”
The folks at Constellation aren’t laughing.
In fact, I’ll bet that when Bill Newlands was named president and CEO of Constellation in February 2018, he didn’t foresee himself just two years later putting out a statement the likes of which he did on Feb. 28, 2020. To wit:
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this terrible virus and we hope efforts to more fully contain it gain traction soon. It’s extremely unfortunate that recent misinformation about the impact of this virus on our business has been circulating in traditional and social media without further investigation or validation.”
There have been reports of an increase in online searches for “corona beer virus” and “beer coronavirus,” and one survey reported that 38 percent of 737 American beer drinkers said they would not, under any circumstances, buy Corona beer with the virus spreading around the world.
The fact is, folks, that they have absolutely nothing to do with each other. Even the word “corona” in their names is unrelated: Corona beer, meant to be a fun, summertime beer originally, was named for the “corona” around the sun; the coronavirus — of which seven different strains have been identified since the mid-1960s, including the recent COVID-19 — is named after the Spanish word for crown (corona) because the viruses are known for crown-like spikes on their surface.
No connection at all, despite what you may be seeing on the ‘Net.
More from Newlands: “These claims simply do not reflect our business performance and consumer sentiment, which includes feedback from our distributor and retail partners across the country. We’ve seen no impact to our people, facilities or operations and our business continues to perform very well. … Our company does not have much exposure to international markets such as China. … I’m extremely proud of the efforts of our team.”
The second issue would be funny — in fact, it is still sort of funny — if not for how nasty people have gotten over it.
It was a Garth Brooks concert a couple of weekends ago at 70,000-seat Ford Field in Detroit. The wildly popular singer and songwriter who was one of the first artists to meld rock and pop elements with country put on what, by all accounts, was a fabulous show.
A kerfuffle arose, however, because Brooks chose to perform that night wearing a jersey that said “Sanders” and “20.” Facebook and the Twitter-verse went berserk with fans taking Brooks to task for politicizing his show and backing Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election.
Again, to wit:
“Love you, hate the shirt. Trump2020.”
“Weird. That a millionaire would like a socialist. Hey Garth are you going to distribute your millions?”
“Sanders?? Don’t care about your politics. Love your music. Let’s keep politics and your entertainment separate.”
“What are (you) saying? Your (sic) a Communist or a Socialist. Either way your (sic) a loser. Just threw out your cd.”
“I had no idea you were a big freaking liberal socialist! I’ve listened to your songs for the last time!”
And so on.
Here’s the deal, though. Brooks’ “statement” by wearing that jersey was as far from a political one as possible. As all Detroit Lions fans — and almost all sports fans in general — know, BARRY Sanders is an NFL Hall of Fame running back, one of the greatest of all-time. That’s who Brooks was honoring by wearing that jersey at a show in the city where Barry played.
Barry Sanders won college football’s Heisman Trophy after rushing for 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns in 1988 in one of the most phenomenal seasons of all time. He did that playing for Oklahoma State, which also produced another fairly famous alum, a singer-songwriter named ... Garth Brooks.
Oh, and the No. 20 on the jersey? It had nothing to do with this year’s presidential election. It was the number Sanders — Barry, that is — wore while playing for the Lions.
Garth laid low in the face of the onslaught, which, even when it died down once the word got around, still led people to criticize the singer’s politics, suggesting that he really WAS endorsing Bernie “Sanders” in 20“20” only in a sly, understated way no matter how much he denied it.
Barry Sanders did pick up on the whole thing, too, and jokingly tweeted, “Hey @garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20for2020.”
The bottom line to both of these issues, though, is to not take everything you see on social media at its face value, especially in this crucial presidential election year. Question what you see, do your own research and be wary that what looks like fact really could be fiction.
OK, please pass me a Corona beer, I’m going to go look for my Barry Sanders football card.