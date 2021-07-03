Heard any good conspiracy theories lately?
The world is flat and the moon landings never happened but were staged events.
9/11 was a government plot — a U.S. government plot — orchestrated to microchip the world population and create a one-world government.
The Illuminati — an 18th-century secret society — actually rules the world and has created most of mankind’s troubles.
The coronavirus? Not real. The vaccines to fight it? They were designed to reconfigure our DNA.
If it seems like most are 21st-century phenomena designed to answer things that we cannot answer and proliferated by today’s cyber-gossip on social media, I admit that I’ve thought that at times myself.
However, recently I read a book that details how conspiracies are as old as, well, America itself: “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch.
I didn’t read it because we were approaching the July Fourth holiday but rather by the more common way that I land upon my latest book — it had moved its way up the pile next to the nightstand near my bed.
The authors make the case in the 2018 book that while awaiting the British Army in 1776, the greatest in the history of the world to date, for what was expected to be a colossal battle of Long Island and New York City, Gen. George Washington caught wind of a secret assassination plot against none other than himself, the leader of the Colonial troops. Already a ragtag group of soldiers, if their leader were eliminated, the British knew this fledgling Revolution War would be nipped in the bud, along with the young country that was attempting to form.
The book details the use of spies, espionage, the formation of counterintelligence methods (which became today’s CIA), and an elite group of men dedicated to protecting Washington himself, called the Life Guards, the precursor to today’s Secret Service. Word of the assassination plot was uncovered by a group called the Committee on Conspiracies, which had been formed by the New York Provincial Congress.
Obviously, there were no telephones, computers or internet, and social media messages of the day were delivered by messengers on horseback and sometimes took weeks to get to their intended parties.
The plot was being formulated by the governor of New York, a British loyalist who had been banished to a ship in New York harbor. He teamed up with another loyalist, the mayor of New York City, who was on land, to lay out the scheme.
The shocking twist is that they were able to create the entire plan by luring some of Washington’s most trusted and closest men — those very Life Guards — to their side. The Committee on Conspiracies caught wind of the conspiracy and informed Gen. Washington, and when one of the conspirators, Life Guard Thomas Hickey, was arrested, secretly tried and found guilty of mutiny, treason and sedition, he was sentenced to execution.
Washington wasn’t a perfect man, as we know today, but he was, above all, modest and humble. He made it a point to never make things about him, but rather about his men, his troops and their service. In this case, though, he ordered his troops in New York City to be on hand for Hickey’s hanging. More than 20,000 people — a gigantic crowd for the day, including the public — were on hand for the execution, which was staged where Chinatown in Manhattan is now. The large-scale public execution came just days before the Declaration of Independence was to be signed in Philadelphia.
The purpose behind Washington’s thinking was to show everyone — especially his soldiers, who really weren’t soldiers but farmers, shop owners, common laborers, even criminals — what would happen to those found to be treasonous.
And as for that anticipated battle of New York City, which could have been calamitous and possibly fatal to the Colonial Army’s chances? It never happened. As many as 34,000 British troops gathered in the harbor over the course of that summer in wave after wave of ships, and just before they were set to attack, Washington retreated with his troops, in the dead of night, first to upper Manhattan and then out of NYC entirely into White Plains, on high grounds where they were able to organize and better defend themselves for the rest of the Revolutionary War, which would last another six years.
It’s a fascinating story, one that isn’t told in many history books, mainly — according to the authors — because Washington downplayed it so much himself. Until Hickey’s hanging, that is. He was always confident, but with the British advancing across the Atlantic, the last thing Washington wanted people to hear was that some of his men were turning on him. That’s not how he wanted to be perceived, and they need to focus on the advancing British, which, the authors suppose, is why he wanted this small chapter in American history to be buried.
It’s amazing to think about what a razor-thin line there can be to history — how just a few minor twists to this story could have resulted in the assassination of the man who would go on to become our first president. Had Washington been eliminated, it’s very easy to conceive that we all could be British subjects to this day.
So, as we prepare to celebrate America’s 245th birthday this weekend, with conspiracies swirling all around us, let’s be thankful that at least one of them did not come to fruition.