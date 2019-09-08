A few years ago, the small village in Italy where my father was born went through a process of verifying the identification of all the folks who owned property in the village. Dad still owned a small townhouse-type home in the village, left to him by his late father.
It was an exasperating two-year process of filling out stacks of paperwork made more difficult because Dad hadn’t lived in the village since 1958. The final piece of the verification puzzle was a required face-to-face interview with a vice-consulate, and we found one in Rochester and made an appointment.
The office of the consulate at the time was on Empire Boulevard, and I remember driving there with Dad, expecting to find a grand building, like an embassy, complete with big iron gates, flags waving and guards posted outside.
What we got, instead was a residential neighborhood and basically a wooden house that had been converted into a travel agency office. A small desk tucked into a corner of that office was where the vice-consulate did her business.
The interview lasted about seven minutes, after which it was determined that my father did very definitely exist and so was allowed to continue to own the property back in his native village.
We had a good laugh afterwards, though, at the relatively unremarkable building in which the consulate was housed.
Fast forward to last week when I had my own, similar experience that didn’t have anything to do with my existence but rather my passport.
While readying my own paperwork for an upcoming trip to Europe, I was notified that my current passport — though good through March 16, 2020 — would need to be renewed in order to travel to Italy.
I didn’t quite understand how a passport that is good into 2020 was not good for travel in September of 2019, but there is an international law called the Six Month Validity Passport Rule.
Ever hear of it? I hadn’t. You can put this in the You Learn Something New All the Time category
It’s not an American law but rather one observed by over 50 other countries that will not permit a traveler to enter their country if the traveler’s passport is set to expire within six months of the final travel date.
Italy is one of those countries, as is much of Europe through something called the Schengen Treaty. Our return date for this upcoming trip is Sept. 28, so my passport — in order for me to be allowed into and out of Italy — needed to be valid until March 28, 2020. It was only good until March 16.
Missed it by 12 days.
I wanted to say, “I’ll give you a Schengen …” But it was more important to get a new passport — and quickly. There are ways to get expedited passports through the mail, but the only way to get one in a day or two is to go to a Regional Passport Agency, of which there are only 26 across these expansive United States. The nearest one to Geneva? Buffalo.
So, there I was, shuffling off one day last week, leaving our Genesee Street office here in Geneva for the passport agency on Genesee Street in Buffalo (I loved the circuity of that).
Now, this is where my adventure reminded me of Dad’s: I again was expecting a majestic downtown building in Buffalo; I mean there are only 26 of these in the U.S., right? Most are in huge cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas. The Buffalo office? It was just a little storefront. I’ve seen neighborhood delis and mom-and-pop grocery stories in New York City that were larger. I had to do a double-take and look around to see if I was in the correct place, but this storefront did say “U.S. Passport Agency” over the doorway so it had to be right.
I was about 45 minutes early for my scheduled 2:30 appointment because I’d read that it could take some time to go through the security checkpoint. This day, however, I was the only person at the checkpoint, and it took all of about two minutes to empty my pockets, go through the scanner, refill my pockets, and thank the two security workers.
I walked into the office, expecting the long lines that you encounter at most DMV offices, but there was only one other person at a window being helped and no one sitting in the 40 or so waiting room chairs.
I went to the check-in window, gave the very friendly woman my paperwork, and sat down to wait for my number to be called, figuring, “Ah, this must be where the whole thing bogs down.”
I had barely sat down and was reaching for my cellphone to kill some time, when my No. 116 was called. My first reaction was, “Seriously?” I looked around to see if maybe someone else also had No. 116. Nope. Just me.
So I went to the window, answered a few very basic questions from a nice passport agent named Zeke and was told my new passport would be over-nighted to me. And that, as they say, was that.
I thought there had to be more to it, but when Zeke asked me if there was anything else he could help me with, I knew we were done. It was 2:10 when I walked out of the building.
I had to let that sink in: I was walking out of my appointment 20 minutes before my appointment was supposed to begin. When does that ever happen?
There was a little Irish neighborhood bar called Eddie Brady’s — which also made me chuckle because it reminded me of our Eddie O’Brien’s in Geneva — and by 2:30 I was halfway through a fabulous bowl of the special of the day: goulash.
So, like Dad’s visit to the consulate that capped a two-year ordeal with a seven-minute interview, I had to smile about my four-hour, 218-mile (to and fro) trip to Buffalo for a dialogue that lasted about the same length.
One thing I did learn, though, is to check those dates on your passport because sometimes, even if it’s good for another six months, it’s not really good for another six months.
Oh, and if you’re ever at Eddie Brady’s on Genesee Street in Buffalo … order the goulash.