If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium” was a 1969 movie that wasn’t particularly acclaimed. And yes, I realize 1969 is ancient history. In fact, I’m not even sure you can get it on Netflix, which is sort of like the modern-day version of the age-old quandary, If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound? To wit: If you can’t get a movie on Netflix did it ever really exist in the first place?
A comedy about one of those whirlwind group tours of Europe where every day’s stop is in a different country or city, we have been living our own little version of that film in recent weeks as we — my dad, my wife, and I — have endeavored to get the covid vaccine.
The scorecard so far: Three different dates, three different counties (Cayuga for dad, Seneca for Jan, Yates for me), two different drugstore chains (Kinney and Walgreens), two different vaccines (Pfizer for Jan, Moderna for the men), three varying reactions to the shot (a sore arm for dad, a little fatigue for me, and sadly, the whole gamut for Jan).
Our experience perhaps is not quite as dizzying as the madcap “Belgium” movie, but there are still a lot of moving pieces in play.
The bottom line, though, is that our little nuclear family of three is beginning to feel just a bit better about things. Add in Jan’s folks who each are fully vaccinated (via Kinney in Lyons and the Canandaigua VA) and there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.
I just hope the light is not one of those giant tour buses, like in the flick, coming straight at us!
Also, please, don’t get me wrong. I am not making any kind of a political statement here. In a day and age when everything is politicized — probably even how you make your meatloaf — I know there are different views on taking these vaccines.
I’ve heard the concerns:
The microchip GPS-like trackers that flow into your bloodstream along with the vaccine; how they will alter your DNA; the fetal tissue used in their production; the unnatural preservatives in them; how they cause infertility; and some contain eggs.
There is no proof that any of those are true. There is, however, scientific research and clinical data that suggests those who are vaccinated have a much lower chance of contracting COVID-19 and if they do, a smaller chance of dying from it. Mark me down in the pro not-dying category.
Also, when you live with one parent who is almost 90 and is downright frightened of the virus, and your in-laws are over and just shy of 90, you toss politics out the window and you pay attention to medical facts.
Besides, I’ve lived long enough to see other concerns come and go; concerns that were, at the time, veritable certainties according to those who were espousing them:
• Like broadcaster Harold Camping, who predicted May 21, 2011 would bring the rapture and the end of the world. When it didn’t happen, he blamed it on some pesky miscalculations and changed it to later that year in October. Wrong again.
• That same year, there were fears that the “Doomsday” Comet Elenin would collide with Earth and destroy it. Didn’t happen. Earlier, in 1996, there was the Hale-Bopp comet, which many said was either an alien mother ship or an angel from God. It was neither, though when it returns around 4385 perhaps we’ll learn more.
• I remember in 1976 Pat Robertson on his “700 Club” TV show saying the world would come to an end in 1982. Only 16 at the time, I had to ask my mom about that one. I remember her saying, “We’ll be good. Don’t worry.” We were.
• And then there was the Mother of All Predictions, Y2K when our calendar changed from 1999 to 2000. Millions around the globe believed computers would crash, networks would fail, and the world would be plunged into a blacked-out apocalypse. I had a cousin who built a bunker and fully stocked it with canned goods, toilet paper, water and other provisions. We know how that turned out.
The one concern that folks have about the covid vaccines that I can concur with, however, is that they were developed very quickly, some say too quickly to know all the long-term ramifications. I get that, but I have faith in modern day science and research.
Again, however, I’m not trying to talk anyone into getting any vaccines, and I understand those — including health care professionals — who are hesitant or flat-out refusing to take any. Everyone has to do what is right for them. What is right for us has been to offer up our arms for the jab. With another set of jabs upcoming in April.
The more people who do the same — again, according to the science not social media — the quicker we can get back to at least semi-normal lives.
One thing about me, too, is I always try to find some humor in situations, and our little “Belgium” episode has provided some.
When I filled out the paperwork for my dad’s shot at Kinney Drugs in Auburn, the woman at the pharmacy desk looked at his birth date — May 8, 1931 — and said, “Oh, your dad’s birthday is the same as my daughter’s.”
I said, “Wow, you look way too young to have a daughter who’s 89 years old!”
She looked at me and started saying, “No, not the year …” but caught herself because she realized I was joking.
Then, as I waited for my own jab at Walgreens in Penn Yan, the guy ahead of me came out from his shot, rolling down his shirtsleeve. He looked at me and said, “It’s real easy, don’t worry about it. Except all they have left are rusty needles.”
I think he was expecting that to freak me out. Instead, I said, “Hey, you know what? At this point, I don’t care. Just give me the darn shot, rusty needle and all.”
He left with a hearty laugh.
I may use those two scenes in my own movie, “If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Walgreens.”