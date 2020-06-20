Every day has been Father’s Day for us since April 2019.
That’s when my then-88-year-young dad moved from a senior apartment complex outside Baldwinsville to our home in Geneva.
He’s turned 89 since, and while it’s not always been easy — keeping up with his doctor’s appointments … and his prescriptions … and his oil changes (yes, he still drives a little, just around town) … and his haircuts, especially those haircuts — it’s been worth it. I’m sure anyone who has taken care of an older parent or adult will tell you that.
Our very first indication that our lives were going to change came after just a few days of his moving in. My birthday was coming up and Dad, not knowing his way around Geneva all that well just yet, asked my wife if she would go buy a bottle of Sambuca for me, a licorice-flavored liqueur that he knows I like (though fact is, he likes it as much as I do).
He gave Jan a $20 bill, and she went off to Pedulla’s Liquor Store. When she got there, she was surprised to learn that there were two types of Sambuca, a white (or clear) version and a black one.
So, she held off on buying, and when she returned home, she asked Dad which I preferred, white or black. He said he didn’t know.
This was supposed to be a surprise gift for me, but she wanted to get the one that I liked best, so she filled me in on the whole deal — Dad asked her to pick up my birthday gift but she needed to know if I preferred white or black Sambuca. I told her that it really didn’t matter, but if I had my choice, I would prefer the black.
Armed with that info, she went back to the liquor store.
You may be able to guess where this is going. On her return trip, when she walked to the shelf she discovered — of course — that they were out of black Sambuca. She asked at the counter and was told a delivery was expected within a day or two.
Upon her next return home, I jokingly asked her if she’d purchased the “gift,” and she said, “No, they didn’t have it.” She also informed me that Dad hadn’t given her enough money because the Sambuca cost 30 bucks, not 20.
I could tell she was somewhat chagrined by this whole wild goose — or wild Sambuca — chase, especially having come up empty-handed twice now, so I told her not to worry about it, I would go get it myself in a day or two, which I did.
When I scored the booze, I brought it home, and gave it to her to give to Dad so that he could give it to me on my birthday. She tried to give me the $20 bill that Dad had given her, but I told her to keep it for her troubles.
If you’re scoring at home, this is how the whole thing ended up playing out: I bought myself a bottle of black Sambuca for my birthday, Jan was up $20, and Dad was very pleased to see the “surprised” look on my face when he handed me a bottle of Sambuca for my birthday. We opened it immediately and had a toast.
I don’t know about you, but it doesn’t get much better than that for me.
Since he’s been with us, he’s needed two hospital stays — including one while we were out of the country on vacation — and one surgery (for cataracts). He also has cooked or bought dinner for us a number of times, clued me in on more family history, which he remembers like it was yesterday, and serenaded Jan with Italian love songs.
You take the good with the bad, right?
And those medical events would have been a whole lot more difficult to deal with for us if he was still living outside of Syracuse, as would this whole coronavirus pandemic during which we have been able to keep a close eye on him and keep him healthy.
In fact, over the last few months his biggest concern — like so many of us — was the length of his hair. Once barbers were open and operational again, Keith Tewksbury took care of that for him (Thanks, KT!)
So yes, there are issues and things to keep track of like doctor’s appointments — lots of doctor’s appointments — and more dishes to clean and higher heating and cooling bills to pay and an extra car to maintain and more food to buy …
But there are also extra shots of Sambuca around. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Happy Father’s Day, Pop, and many more! And to all the dads out there, enjoy your day.