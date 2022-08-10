People are not red or blue. I wrote about this back in 2016, but it seems even more important now. The FBI was granted a search warrant for a former President’s residence and that legal action is being politically weaponized to further divide the nation.

Cameron Miller of Geneva is an author and minister. His fiction and poetry are available through Amazon. Contact him through his website at subversivepreacher.org.

