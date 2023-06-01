There were several significant issues with the May 24 “Denim Spirit” column that need to be corrected. While I stand by the central editorial opinion of that column, there were facts that I got terribly wrong.
The first problem was with the illustrative use of the sample ballot with the word “Republican” inserted above some of the names and its descriptive caption. Unbeknown to me, the Ontario County Board of Elections considers such use and modification of a sample ballot to be serious misuse rather than illustrative. In the present political climate, where misinformation is rampant, my column was meant to shed light on the situation, not endanger the integrity of any election documents. That sample ballot for the city of Geneva Democratic Party that included revisions intended to highlight city of Geneva Republican Committee endorsements of certain candidates was only done to highlight a political analysis, not to be deceptive. However, because the accuracy of election ballots in a democracy is paramount, that revised sample ballot should not have been published.
Another problem with that column had to do with an inaccurate description of the situation at hand. Here is a more accurate statement of the situation which the previous column’s editorial viewpoint aimed to address:
Primary elections occur when more candidates from a particular party seek elected office than there are offices to be elected in the general election (which is held in November). In this case, there are two Democrats vying to be the sole Democratic Party candidate for the office of Mayor, Ward 4 Councilor, and Ward 5 Councilor, and three Democrats in contention for two available Democratic Party candidacies for City Councilor At-Large offices.
When there is a primary election, only those voters who are enrolled in the specific party requiring that election are entitled to cast a ballot. Voters in the city of Geneva who are enrolled in the Democratic Party will choose the candidates for County Clerk, Mayor, Councilor-At-Large (and Councilor for those in Wards 4 & 5) that will appear on the November ballot in the Democratic Party row. The city of Geneva Democratic Committee has endorsed some candidates in the Democratic Party primary election and not others.
To the essential point of the May 24 “Denim Spirit,” it is also true that Stephen Valentino for Mayor, Anthony Noone for At-Large Councilor, Peter Gillotte for Ward 4 Councilor, and James Petropoulos for Ward 5 Councilor — all of whom are enrolled in the Democratic Party — sought and received enough petition signatures from the city’s Republican voters, with the authorization of the city of Geneva Republican Committee, to appear on the November general election ballot in the Republican Party. To quote a Letter to the Editor by Geneva City Republican Committee Chairwoman, Ethel Peters, “The Geneva City Republican Committee decided to endorse these candidates because they have shown through their positions and votes on issues facing City Council that they matched up very well with our stated platform positions … ” So, although they are on the city of Geneva Democratic Party Primary Ballot as candidates, they are not endorsed by the city of Geneva Democratic Committee and are endorsed in the November general election by the City of Geneva Republican Committee.
Having spoken with people about this primary election situation, I know it is confusing, and in my original attempt to unpack the confusion I may have actually made it more confusing for some. Accuracy is a crucial element of credibility for any columnist. In a sense, a columnist asks the reader to let us into his or her brain to consider perspectives that may not have been considered before. Most readers would not open that door unless there is trust that the writer is both accurate and well-intentioned. In this case, though well-intentioned, I was inaccurate. I hope that returning to the subject in order to correct the inaccuracies will also recover some trust.
I urge you to use this link — https://www.ontariocountyny.gov/107/Board-of-Elections — to reach the Ontario County Board of Elections for the most accurate information regarding the June 27 Primary in Geneva. Also, the League of Women Voters is hosting a candidates forum in which all nine candidates running in the city of Geneva Democratic Primary will be present. It will be held on June 5, from 7-9 p.m., at the Geneva Community Center on Carter Road.