In the subway below London, as the 10-ton bombs of World War II crushed stones that had stood for nine centuries and warning sirens screamed while family heirlooms disintegrated along with entire households of hopes and memories, the American Anglophile poet T.S. Eliot may have written these words from his poem “East Coker”:
“I said to my soul, be still, and wait without hope
for hope would be hope for the wrong thing;
wait without love for love would be love of the wrong thing;
there is yet faith but the faith and the love and hope are all in the waiting …
So the darkness shall be the light, and the stillness the dancing.”
To wait without hope may be more than some of us can stand. To wait without love may seem advice from the Dark Side. To Americans the suggestion we wait, or that we do without anything, may seem a scandal. But this counter-cultural wisdom has traveled light years to be glimpsed by us and remembered again. It is a stranger, deeper, nearer, truer hope than the one offered in the shallow waters of economic thrills, digital illusions, and nationalistic clamor.
This is pandemic wisdom and election-craziness wisdom. It’s for when everything we thought we knew is jumbled up and spinning around in confusion with all the things we assumed were wrong, bad, or untrue.
For a time like now, in other words.
I am pretty sure I have used this metaphor before, but it comes back again and again in times like these. The “still point” is the place where the dancer spins on her toes. It is how she achieves seemingly motionless balance at the very moment of vigorous rotation. The dancer whirling powerfully maintains balance by focusing her gaze at a single point and holding it there fiercely. Let go of that focus and equilibrium is endangered.
When unexpected events have made our jobs seem fragile, our relationships vulnerable, prosperity beyond our reach, or balance and wellness only theories — a time like now — we need to know how to reach for that place Eliot described as the “the still point of the turning world.”
We hear about a future when vaccines will bring life back to some semblance of order but between then and now there is the dark tunnel of winter. With pandemic fatigue setting in, dread of lonelier holidays approaching, uncertainty about the course of our politics, and the press of ongoing concerns about the health and incomes of those we love, this is a time to get still and discover the dance that awaits us in the stillness.
Pick a focus, something you can see clearly. Pick something familiar and safe, something you can effect and accomplish. Keep your eyes, attention, and energy there until a window on the future opens up and we know what to hope for again.