Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 56F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early changing over to snow overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.